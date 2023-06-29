scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Canon logs production of 110 mn EOS cameras, 160 mn Interchangeable RF/EF Lenses

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Canon on Thursday announced that it registered a production of 110 million EOS Series interchangeable-lens cameras in March and 160 million RF/EF series interchangeable lenses in May globally.

According to the company, an EOS R6 Mark II (released in December 2022) was the 110 millionth EOS series camera produced, while an RF100mm F2.8 L MACRO IS USM (released in July 2021) became the Company’s 160 millionth interchangeable lens.

Canon’s EOS system debuted alongside the EF series of interchangeable lenses in March 1987 as the world’s first fully-electronic mount system for silver halide film AF SLR cameras. Canon’s proprietary EF lenses were also launched in March 1987.

Presently, Canon boasts 115 lenses in its extensive RF and EF lens lineup, including an ultra-wide-angle 5.2 mm focal length lens, a 1200 mm focal length super-telephoto lens, and EF Cinema Series lenses for video production.

Meanwhile, Canon has launched its most compact, lightweight, and affordable camera — ‘EOS R100’, along with the RF28mm f/2.8 STM lens — the first-ever ‘pancake’ prime lens in the RF lens line-up in India.

The pancake lens is capable of providing exceptional image quality in a remarkably small and portable form, and the new lens is developed based on photographers’ inputs.

–IANS

shs/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan and Akanksha Puri gets nominated after discussing nomination
Next article
Kim Cattrall explains what led to her 'And Just Like That…' cameo
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes 2023: Injured Ollie Pope unlikely to field on Day-2 of Lord's Test: Reports

News

Madonna rushed to NYC hospital after being unresponsive, postpones ‘Celebration Tour’

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt calls ‘immature adults’ to the nominated trio Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan and Akanksha Puri

Sports

Mental conditioning specialist Paddy Upton to work with Indian men's hockey team

Technology

Samsung may not unveil Galaxy Buds 3 at Unpacked event next month

News

Big B promises new avatar of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ in new promo

News

Kim Cattrall explains what led to her 'And Just Like That…' cameo

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan and Akanksha Puri gets nominated after discussing nomination

News

Harish Kalyan looks intense, fierce in new poster of 'Diesel'

Technology

The Vatican creates own guidelines against misuse of AI in ChatGPT era

News

Kunal was more of himself as a director while working on ‘Madgaon Express’

Technology

US Patent & Trademark Office confirms years-long data leak

Technology

Tesla Power USA brings innovative alkaline water purifiers to India

Technology

Microsoft tests feature to allow users sign in to websites using passkeys on Windows 11

Technology

Scientists find gene preventing bird flu virus from spreading to humans

Sports

Participation in Asian Games on agenda as BCCI's Apex Council meets on July 7: Reports

News

Doja Cat shows off her new tattoos in topless Instagram post

Technology

Internet shutdowns in Manipur, Punjab cost Indian economy $1.9 bn: Report

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US