scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Capgemini launches 6G research lab in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Technology services major Capgemini on Wednesday announced the launch of a 6G research lab in Gurugram, India.

The lab will build advanced test beds and simulators to explore use cases for next-generation wireless networks, 6G ideation, and the creation of energy-saving solutions.

“The 6G lab will enable us to prototype, simulate, and test solutions, leveraging next-generation connectivity and silicon technologies along with advanced AI to address the wireless communication challenges presented by 6G,” Shamik Mishra, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer ‘Connected Futures’ at Capgemini, said in a statement.

“As we take a lead on leveraging the potential of this emerging technology, we will also contribute to harmonizing efforts for 6G technology across the industry,” he added.

In May 2022, Capgemini announced a joint research project with King’s College London to explore the possibilities of 6G, focusing on the development of architecture frameworks that enable low-latency, AI-generative, and sustainable 6G networks.

Now, the company said that the new lab will build on this initial work by taking a step towards developing and showcasing the extensive possibilities of 6G, as a key lever of energy efficient and data-driven aIntelligent Industry’.

–IANS

shs/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Pawan Singh, Smrity Sinha starrer ‘Bewafa Sanam’ on JioCinema
Next article
Anurag asks Vikram Motwane at Grand Theatre Lumiere: 'Daaru pilaayega kya?'
This May Also Interest You
News

Anurag asks Vikram Motwane at Grand Theatre Lumiere: 'Daaru pilaayega kya?'

News

Pawan Singh, Smrity Sinha starrer ‘Bewafa Sanam’ on JioCinema

Technology

Top S.Korean mobile carriers fined $25.4 mn for false ads on 5G speed

News

Gulshan Devaiah reacts on Nawazuddin's depression comment: 'Dritharashtra, Gandhari syndrome'

Sports

Lajong on cloud nine, proud to represent Meghalaya in I-League again

News

'School of Lies' trailer: A missing school boy sets chain of events in motion unravelling dark secrets

News

Rajeev Sen says he was offered 'Bigg Boss OTT 2,' but turned it down

Sports

IPL 2023: Happy for Dhoni, would be nice to meet him in the final, says Hardik

Sports

Jetlee, son of 'dhaba' owner, ready to shine his sword in Lucknow

Technology

Tesla will pick new factory location this year, India a contender: Musk

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Dhoni can keep prolonging his career due to Impact Player rule', says Dwayne Bravo

Sports

Paris 2024: Number of opening ceremony spectators still undefined

Technology

HP introduces new 'Laser printers' for home, small businesses in India

Sports

IPL 2023: 'I have 8-9 months to decide', says Dhoni on retirement talks

News

Netflix, Sudip Sharma, Clean Slate Filmz collaborates for crime investigative drama, ‘Kohrra’

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists discover why this woman can't feel pain, heals more rapidly

News

Manoj Bajpayee on 'Bandaa,' 'Despatch,' 'Joram' and 'Family Man 3'

News

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson get in heated exchange with man at Cannes Film Fest

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US