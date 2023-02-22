scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Car, truck exhaust may speed up bone damage in elderly women

By News Bureau

New York, Feb 22 (IANS) Long-term exposure to air pollutants may lead to bone damage among postmenopausal women, finds a study.

Scientists from Columbia University in the US found that the effects were most evident on the lumbar spine, with nitrous oxides twice as damaging to the area as in normal ageing.

Car and truck exhaust is a major source of nitrous oxides, as are the emissions from electrical power generation plants.

“Our findings confirm that poor air quality may be a risk factor for bone loss, independent of socioeconomic or demographic factors. For the first time, we have evidence that nitrogen oxides, in particular, are a major contributor to bone damage and that the lumbar spine is one of the most susceptible sites of this damage,” said Diddier Prada, Associate research scientist in the Department of Environmental Health Sciences at Columbia Mailman School of Public Health.

Previous studies on individual pollutants have suggested adverse effects on bone mineral density, osteoporosis risk, and fractures in older individuals.

The new study, appearing in the journal eClinicalMedicine, is the first to explore the connection between air pollution and bone mineral density specifically in postmenopausal women, and the first to explore the effects of air pollution mixtures on bone outcomes.

The researchers analysed data of 161,808 postmenopausal women. They estimated air pollution (PM10, NO, NO2, and SO2) exposures and measured bone mineral density (BMD; whole-body, total hip, femoral neck, and lumbar spine) at enrollment and at follow-up at year one, year three, and year six.

The magnitude of the effects of nitrogen oxides on lumbar spine BMD would amount to 1.22 per cent annual reductions — nearly double the annual effects of age on any of the anatomical sites evaluated. These effects are believed to happen through bone cell death by way of oxidative damage and other mechanisms.

“Improvements in air pollution exposure, particularly nitrogen oxides, will reduce bone damage in postmenopausal women, prevent bone fractures, and reduce the health cost burden associated with osteoporosis among postmenopausal women. Further efforts should focus on detecting those at higher risk of air pollution-related bone damage,” said lead author Andrea Baccarelli, from the varsity.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Previous article
GPCL T20 unique league structure makes it globally attractive, host countries to be finalised; hunt for Team owners to begin
Next article
Apple iPhone 15 Pro to be equipped with 8GB of RAM
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Smith to lead Australia in third Test in absence of Cummins

Health & Lifestyle

California hits grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma and others spotted enjoying at Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss 16 party bash

News

New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were looking in good shape, but unfortunately, we didn't get the win, says Harmanpreet

Sports

ISL: We saw it through and full credit to the players, says coach Grayson after Bengaluru FC's win

Sports

Qatar Open: Murray soars into semifinal after comeback win over Muller

News

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

News

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years after rape conviction

Sports

Rio Open: Alcaraz stuns Fognini to sail into quarterfinals

Sports

Union Berlin upset Ajax in UEFA Europa League

News

Paul Mescal calls out 'creepy' fan who touched his derriere

News

Amanda Seyfried says Blake Lively almost played her iconic 'Mean Girls' role

Sports

Former NBA player Allen suspended after positive for banned substances

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia's fielding was the point of difference, says Ash Gardner

Sports

Spain's Sergio Ramos announces international retirement after 180 appearances

News

Kartik Aaryan thanks fans for giving ‘Sonu’ a place in their hearts

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa records first cholera death

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet, Jemimah efforts in vain as Australia reach final with a five-run win (ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US