Carelon India to hire over 1,500 graduates by 2024

Healthtech firm Carelon Global Solutions on Monday said that it is looking to recruit more than 1,500 graduates by 2024 in India.

Healthtech firm Carelon Global Solutions on Monday said that it is looking to recruit more than 1,500 graduates by 2024 in India. The company will be hiring candidates from institutes in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Gurugram. They have diverse roles for B.Sc. (computer science or IT), BCS, B.Tech, and B.E. graduates, as well as graduates from commerce and arts.

“With over 60 per cent of its associates being millennials, Carelon Global Solutions India is committed to shaping young minds to be innovators and leaders aiding them with the right tools,” the company said.

Moreover, the company stated that its ‘Campus to Carelon’ programme aims to help fresh campus recruits understand the basics of the US healthcare industry, fundamental principles of agile methodology, and key behavioural skills relevant for freshers.

In addition, the healthtech firm offers a robust internship programme for engineering and business graduates — the ‘Excelerate programme’.

For three months, interns learn through classroom training, hands-on work and senior leadership mentors, and based on performance get hired permanently.

Carelon Global Solution’s ‘Learning Academy’ also helps associates with the right tools to grow and succeed.

Its AI-enabled career mapping and skill development platforms help freshers get clarity on various options that await them and make informed decisions towards their future.

