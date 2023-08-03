scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Carl Pei’s Nothing to launch smartwatch, earbuds later this year

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) London-based consumer electronics brand Nothing on Thursday said it will launch a smartwatch and earbuds later this year.
Nothing CEO and Co-founder Carl Pei announced a major expansion to the company’s business portfolio.

In a public address, Pei introduced ‘CMF by Nothing’, a new range of products that makes better design more accessible to a wider group of consumers.

“Nothing is dedicated to making tech fun again and has proven its abilities to break boundaries in industrial design. As such, the company believes it can make good design more democratic and impact more people,” it said in a statement.

Understanding that different consumers want different things, CMF by Nothing will serve to bridge the gap in the value segment with better quality products that offer clean and timeless design, it added.

CMF by Nothing will first launch a smartwatch and earbuds later this year and more details will be released in the coming months, said the company.

On Tuesday, Nothing announced that the Swedish House Mafia Sound Pack and custom ringtone is now available to all Nothing Phone (1) and (2) users.

The new Glyph Composer allows Nothing’s Phone (2) and Phone (1) users to create their own Glyph Ringtone, a sequence of sounds and corresponding lights on the back of the smartphones.

Nothing launched its second-generation flagship smartphone Phone (2) last month in India with a new Glyph Interface at the back, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, 50MP dual rear camera and a 6.7-inch OLED display.

Phone (2) is available in white and dark grey finishes, with the following variants to choose from — 8GB/128GB in dark grey (Rs 44,999), 12GB/256GB (Rs 49,999) and 12GB/512GB (Rs 54,999) in both colours.

–IANS

 na/

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
FIFA Women's World Cup: Morocco beat Colombia to reach last 16 for first time
Next article
1st T20I: India restrict West Indies to 149/6
This May Also Interest You
Sports

1st T20I: India restrict West Indies to 149/6

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Morocco beat Colombia to reach last 16 for first time

News

Nitin Desai: The unsung hero who injected realistic opulence to the world of cinema

Technology

Automation startup Tekion cuts staff by 10%, 200 Indian workers affected

Sports

Delhi court summons wrestler Bajrang Punia in criminal defamation complaint

Sports

Jamshedpur FC sign Mohammed Sanan from Reliance Foundation Young Champs team

News

Ritabhari Chakraborty – Breaking stereotypes

Sports

Current Indian ODI team has played lesser matches together than 2011 winning side, says Aakash Chopra

News

Film City to be constructed in 3 phases; YEIDA to invite global tenders soon

News

This young magician from Solapur set the bar high with Guinness World Record attempt in 'IGT'

News

'MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand': Prince displays exceptional dancing skills

News

James Gunn feels close to Rocket in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Technology

Delhi doctors conduct complex, robotic gallbladder surgery in 45 mins

News

Malayalam TV and film actor Kailas Nath passes away

News

Tensions between Captain Marvel and Nick Fury in The Marvels?

News

'Big Boss OTT': Pooja Bhatt lauds Abhishek Malhan's behaviour and conduct

News

Pallavi Joshi on 'The Kashmir Files Unreported': It was a gut-wrenching, tough show to make

Technology

Threads sends 10mn visitors to unaffiliated work app: Report

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US