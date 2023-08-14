scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

CarTrade Tech completes acquisition of OLX India's auto business for Rs 536 cr

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) CarTrade Tech has completed the acquisition of Sobek Auto India Private Limited, the company that owns OLX India’s auto sales division, for Rs 535.54 crore.

CarTrade Tech said the acquisition is in furtherance of the strategic objectives of the company to undertake investments that provide synergistic benefits to its existing businesses.

In July this year, CarTrade Tech had entered into a share purchase agreement with Sobek Auto India Private Limited, and its holding company OLX India BV, for acquisition of 100 per cent stake of Sobek from OLX India BV.

With this, the new entity will attract roughly 68 million average monthly unique visitors and have 32 million listings on an annual basis, according to the company.

“OLX is one of the strongest brands in the online classified space and we are really excited to acquire such a strong brand and work with such a really talented team,” said Vinay Sanghi, Chairman and Founder, CarTrade Tech.

Earlier, in a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), CarTrade Tech had said it was making the purchase “to provide synergistic benefits to the existing businesses of CarTrade Tech.”

CarTrade Tech will operate under the CarWale, OLX, Olx Auto, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTrade, CarTrade Exchange and Adroit Auto brands in the country.

In June, OLX Group, along with Prosus, the classifieds business arm of the global investment group, announced a reduction of approximately 800 jobs worldwide.

–IANS

na/dpb

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'KBC' has become an integral part of my life, says Amitabh Bachchan
Next article
Krafton India, JioCinema partner to live stream Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2023
This May Also Interest You
News

Mohit Raina takes a break to celebrate first birthday as a proud father

News

Rashmeet Kaur: 'Hearing, singing patriotic songs was beautiful phase of my life'

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta twinning in white outfits at her birthday party

News

Doja Cat says 'it's true' to Illuminati rumours in trolling post

News

Manish Raisinghan recalls delightful childhood memories of I-Day

Sports

'I was not able to finish', Hardik Pandya accepts blame after India's series lose to Windies

Health & Lifestyle

Fat burning during exercise varies widely between people: Study

News

Shabana Azmi hoists the Tricolour in Melbourne to celebrate Independence Day

Technology

India's sterilisation equipment mkt to reach $170 mn in 2033: Report

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunt her hot look in black checkered bralette outfit with husband Nick Jonas

Sports

He will be discussed by the selectors: Robin Uthappa vouches for Tilak Varma's inclusion in ODI WC squad

News

Zachary Levi calls out Hollywood for output of 'garbage' content

Sports

A defeat like this will surely dent India's confidence: Salman Butt

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Abhishek Malhan taken to doctor ahead of finale

Technology

Krafton India, JioCinema partner to live stream Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2023

News

'KBC' has become an integral part of my life, says Amitabh Bachchan

Sports

'Hunger, fire is missing, we live in an illusion': Venkatesh Prasad slams ordinary Indian team after WI T20I series loss

News

From 'Jugnu' to 'Tabahi', Badshah to perform in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' grand finale

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US