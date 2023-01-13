scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

CCI order strikes a blow to accelerating digital adoption in India: Google

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) As the fight between Google and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) reaches the Supreme Court, the tech giant on Friday said India is at a juncture where the stakeholders must come together to bring down barriers to access and make safe and secure smartphones available to all, supported by a flourishing digital ecosystem.

Google said that foundational disruptions at this stage could set us back years and undo the deep investments and effort made by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), developers, and the industry overall.

“It is a crucial moment for India – and our hope is that we, along with all the stakeholders of this vibrant ecosystem, can continue to build on top of this foundation,” said the company.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine an appeal by Google against a decision by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), declining to stay a Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty imposed on it by the CCI for alleged anti-competitive practices.

Google said that the “directions in the CCI’s order” strikes a blow at the ecosystem-wide efforts to accelerate digital adoption in the country.

“Google is appealing these directions before Indian courts. While there has been a lot of reporting and debate on the subject, it is critical that our users and stakeholders understand the full import of what lies at stake,” the company said in a blog post.

The number of annual app downloads in India reached a new high of 29 billion in 2022, making it the second biggest app market after China, offering developers in India and elsewhere, a strong platform to establish viable businesses on Play.

“India has seen a huge acceleration in the number of people coming online via smartphones. As we look beyond the estimated 700 million users who are already online, safety, affordability and expanded use cases for the next wave of users will be the pillars that will determine digital adoption.

“Unfortunately, the ordered remedies on Android strike blows to these very areas,” said Google, which are increased exposure to online harm and privacy risks, lack of robust and consistent security upgrades, predatory apps that expose users to financial fraud, data theft and a number of other dangers.

“Since incompatible Android forks will not support the security and user safety features that Google provides, security responsibilities for these devices will instead fall to the OEMs, who will need to invest extensively in creating consistent, all-year-round security upgrades themselves,” explained Google.

This will result in higher costs for the OEMs, and consequently, more expensive devices for Indian consumers, it added.

Google moved the apex court after the setback at NCLAT, which did not stay the CCI order on abuse of dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem case.

–IANS

na/vd

Previous article
Adelaide International 2: Kwon shocks Draper to book final berth
Next article
How effective is smog tower as AQI deteriorates in Delhi?
This May Also Interest You
Technology

LG recalling 56,700 Smart TVs over serious tip over, entrapment risks

Technology

US, Japan sign pact at NASA HQ to explore deep space

News

Bigg Boss 16: After Abdu Rozik’s elimination, Shiv Thakare get emotional; Fans says they will miss ShiBdu bond

News

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to get eliminated; Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan can’t stop crying 

Health & Lifestyle

US health agencies see possible link between Pfizer's updated Covid-19 shot, strokes

Technology

Canada launches national quantum strategy

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron new subvariant accounts for 43% new Covid cases in US

Sports

ILT20: Skipper Powell leads Dubai Capitals to thumping 73-run win in tournament opener

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan becomes first state to implement policy for blindness control

Sports

ILT20: We believe in high level of performance at MI franchise even in pressure, says Pollard

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC end their ten-game winless streak, dent East Bengal FC's playoff hopes

Sports

National shooting trials: Akhil, Esha and Sarabjot emerge as winners

Sports

Prithvi Shaw earns India call-up for New Zealand T20Is; Rahul, Axar unavailable

Sports

Surya, Ishan picked in India's squad for first two Australia Tests; injured Bumrah, Pant miss out

Health & Lifestyle

China may be seeing around 10 mn Covid reinfections on top of 900 mn infections

Health & Lifestyle

Chinese flock to Hong Kong, Macau to get private Covid booster shots

Sports

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi on 24×7 external oxygen after contracting Covid

Sports

Hockey World: India begin campaign with 2-0 win over Spain

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India begin campaign with 2-0 win over Spain (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

How effective is smog tower as AQI deteriorates in Delhi?

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US