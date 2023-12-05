Celebrating realme's 200 mn global shipments: A success story in smartphone industry

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) realme, a rapidly growing smartphone brand in India, has recently announced a significant achievement — its global smartphone shipments have successfully surpassed the 200 million units mark. This milestone was highlighted in Counterpoint’s latest whitepaper, titled “Smartphone Democratisation Key to Future Industry Growth Report”.

By exceeding 200 million global shipments, realme has solidified its position as a leading smartphone brand in India and internationally, boosting its market presence and furthering its dedication to offering outstanding products to young audiences worldwide.

This significant growth is the result of robust marketing efforts and multiple innovations in their products, including pioneering the rollout of 5G-enabled smartphones in the country.

The impressive 200 million sales milestone is a testament to realme’s persistent efforts in recent years. The brand has been dedicated to offering cost-effective products by leveraging the efficient production capabilities of factories and building strong distribution channels. This approach enables their products to quickly enter the market and cater to consumer needs.

From the beginning, realme’s primary objective has been to provide powerful performance and innovative design in their products, ensuring a delightful experience for young people around the globe.

Over the past five years, realme has gained a deep understanding of the needs of its youthful audience by continuously engaging with them, listening to their feedback, and consistently refining both its brand and product offerings.

In 2022, realme launched its ‘Simply Better Strategy,’ ensuring that each generation of products features state-of-the-art technology, solidifying realme’s position at the vanguard of the industry. This strategy emphasises design, performance, and user experience, aiming to deliver an unparalleled tech, design, and performance experience that exceeds expectations.

realme celebrates this milestone by setting higher and better goals for itself. The company remains committed to investing in research and development, having established the realme Global Institute of Leap-forward Technology, which concentrates on pioneering technologies in four crucial areas — display, photography, gaming, and charging.

The company is confident in its ability to break through with the help of local partners. As a new era begins, realme sets even more ambitious goals for itself. With the “Leap-forward Climbing Plan,” realme aims to become the top choice for young users worldwide within the next five years, driven by innovation, youthful appeal, and advanced products like 5G.

realme’s focus will be on pushing technological boundaries, developing youth-centric products, and promoting innovation throughout the industry, especially in the premium mid-range smartphone segment.

In 2024, realme intends to substantially augment its investment in research and development, enhancing its technological prowess through a projected 470 per cent increase in R&D expenditure.

Additionally, realme plans to expand its tech talent pool and increase research personnel by an anticipated 400 per cent next year. Over the course of this year, realme has achieved numerous milestones across its product lineup, with multiple devices becoming bestsellers in their respective categories.

Determined to secure its position among the world’s top five smartphone brands, realme focuses on embracing innovation, catering to its core audience, and leading in research and development.

As the company continues to tackle challenges and take bold steps, it will certainly reshape the boundaries of what is possible within the smartphone industry.

