Centre to notify strict IT rules soon to tackle deepfake issue: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) As compliance with the advisory on deepfakes has been mixed from social media and online platforms, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that strict IT rules are likely to be notified in the coming days to tackle the issue.

“There has been a mixed performance of compliance and I had said at the time of the advisory, that if we find that the advisory is not being followed through completely, we will follow it up with very clear amended IT rules that will be notified,” Chandrasekhar said in a press conference.

He mentioned that the amended IT rules can be expected in the next one week.

Last month, the government issued an advisory to all social media intermediaries, to ensure compliance with the existing IT rules and specifically target the growing concerns around misinformation powered by AI — deepfakes.

The advisory mandated that intermediaries communicate prohibited content, particularly those specified under Rule 3(1)(b) of the IT Rules, clearly and precisely to users.

The Minister visited a boAt manufacturing unit in Noida on Tuesday, marking National Startup Day, where he held discussions with the company’s co-founder Aman Gupta.

“On this National Startup Day, boAt joins the chorus of gratitude saluting the government of India’s integral role in shaping the vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem thriving across our nation,” the Minister said.

“We have reached a point wherein, from fewer startups in 2014, we have more than 1 lakh startups and 112 unicorns. Today, no young Indian needs to have a famous last name — and with the creativity and hard work of our young Indians, we have ensured such a vibrant and expansive startup ecosystem,” he added.

–IANS

shs/ksk