Chandrayaan-3: Artificial Moon was created at the facility for experiments, says PM Modi

Bengaluru, Aug 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while describing the efforts that were channelled towards the success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission, on Saturday stated that the scientists at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) had built an artificial Moon at the worksite for experimentation.

Addressing a gathering of scientists at a programme organised to compliment them for the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the Moon,the Prime Minister stated that he wanted people to know the efforts the scientists have put in to achieve success. “People should know it. The scientists have created an artificial Moon and Vikram the lander was tested,” he stated.

The achievement has given spirit to the whole generation. The launch of satellites has paved the way for innovations. Space science has contributed to ease of life, governance and transparency. It is helpful in ensuring distant health services. Without space technology, we can’t imagine telemedicine and tele-education, PM Modi said.

While farmers will benefit from weather updates, crores of fishermen will get updates on floods, and cyclones. The damage by natural disasters will be so huge that they will cost more than the Moon mission. India has become a model for the world in terms of space applications, he stated.

The Prime Minister recommended that central and state governments should organise a national hackathon on space technology. Thousands of years ago, the Indian visionaries carried out exploration of space. They concluded that the Earth is in a round shape, it is in a circular position and there is a universe above and beneath the earth.

Thanking the scientists at the beginning of his speech, an emotional PM maintained that because of his visit, scientists had to come early in the morning.

He maintained that no matter how much ever he praised them, it was less. “Friends, I saw the photo of our lander firmly setting its foot on the Moon. On the one hand, it was Vikram’s ‘Vishwas’ and on the other hand Pragyaan’s ‘Parakram’,” he stated.

“I will thank all scientists, technicians and engineers for the successful Chandrayaan-3 Mission. India is the fourth nation to touch down upon the Moon. India has travelled a long way. When it all started, there was no technology or cooperation. We were dubbed as a third-world country. Now, we are the fifth largest economy in the world. ISRO has played a major role in bringing us from the third row to the first. It is a major shot in the arm for the Make In India initiative,” the Prime Minister stated.

