scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Chandrayaan-3: PM Modi hails dedication of ISRO scientists

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the relentless dedication of India’s scientists on the launch of Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) lunar mission Chandrayaan-3.

Propelled by an LVM3-M4 rocket, the Chandrayaan-3 mission lifted off at 2:35 pm from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Sharing a tweet by ISRO, Modi tweeted: “Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India’s space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists’ relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!”

Earlier today through a series of tweets, the Prime Minister, who is currently on a two-day visit to France, had sent his best wishes to the third lunar mission of ISRO.

“Best wishes for Chandrayaan-3 mission! I urge you all to know more about this Mission and the strides we have made in space, science and innovation. It will make you all very proud,” the prime minister had tweeted.

“14th July 2023 will always be etched in golden letters as far as India’s space sector is concerned. Chandrayaan-3, our third lunar mission, will embark on its journey. This remarkable mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation,” Modi said.

–IANS

ans/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Amrin Qureshi on getting signed by South production houses: Open to work in any language
Next article
Flipkart pays $700 mn to workers after PhonePe split
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Flipkart pays $700 mn to workers after PhonePe split

News

Amrin Qureshi on getting signed by South production houses: Open to work in any language

Technology

Pets may not improve owners with severe mental illness: Study

News

Genelia Deshmukh is the first actress I approached, was lucky: ‘Trial Period’ director

Sports

UTT Season 4: Former champions Dabang Delhi TTC meet Goa Challengers in third tie

Lyrics

BTS Jung Kook Seven Song Lyrics featuring Latto and Han So-hee

News

Neeharika Roy turns her makeup room 'Yellow', here's why

News

'Mahabharat' actress Aparna Dixit is fine with bold scenes as an audience, but refuses to do them

News

‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’ actress Mrinal Navell says that showbiz demands a lot of patience

Technology

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO family's 73 days of 'penance', finally rewarded

News

Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz returns to Mumbai after being stuck in Manali

Sports

Indian female CS:GO team set to make historic debut at Asian qualifiers in Riyadh

Technology

IT hiring in India expected to be cautious yet strategic in Q2 FY24: Report

Technology

Kia exceeds 1 mn vehicle production at India plant

Technology

Food industry scrambles to deal with WHO's classification of aspartame

Technology

India’s ‘Bahubali’ rocket LVM3 puts Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into orbit (Lead)

Sports

Zim Afro T10: T10 will change the game eventually, says Cape Town SAMP Army coach Klusener

News

Neha Kakkar calls ‘Dil Bechara’ a treat for every couple in love

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US