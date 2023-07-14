Chandrayaan-3: PM Modi hails dedication of ISRO scientists

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the relentless dedication of India’s scientists on the launch of Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) lunar mission Chandrayaan-3.

Propelled by an LVM3-M4 rocket, the Chandrayaan-3 mission lifted off at 2:35 pm from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Sharing a tweet by ISRO, Modi tweeted: “Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India’s space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists’ relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!”

Earlier today through a series of tweets, the Prime Minister, who is currently on a two-day visit to France, had sent his best wishes to the third lunar mission of ISRO.

“Best wishes for Chandrayaan-3 mission! I urge you all to know more about this Mission and the strides we have made in space, science and innovation. It will make you all very proud,” the prime minister had tweeted.

“14th July 2023 will always be etched in golden letters as far as India’s space sector is concerned. Chandrayaan-3, our third lunar mission, will embark on its journey. This remarkable mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation,” Modi said.

