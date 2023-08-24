scorecardresearch
Chandrayaan 3 success a testament of our deep tech capabilities: MoS IT

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) India’s capabilities are only increasing and Chandrayaan 3 is a testament that the country has the full potential as a nation to execute deep-tech technologies, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday.

This is an exciting time for India’s tech space as we are building deep tech capabilities, the minister said an an event here.

“We are a highly capable country and Chandrayaan 3 represents how we can execute these deep tech capabilities and that self confidence leads me to believe that the vision of our Prime Minister can be realised where the digital economy will be 20-25 per cent of the total GDP,” he stressed.

Chandrasekhar further highlighted how India is playing a leading role in helping nations that have lagged behind in technology and digitalisation through the India stack.

“The digital public infrastructure (DPI) is an extremely exciting conversation today and has gained momentum in the context of the Indian presidency of the G20.

The fact is that India is now a case study, a nation that has deployed technological tools for progress and growth,” the minister emphasised.

“This is now increasingly being seen by countries that have lagged behind, as a way to follow India’s lead, taking the India stack, an open sourced digital infrastructure and then using these to digitize their own governments,” he added.

“Our duty is to create balance between rights of individuals and data protection while boosting innovation in our country,” the minister added.

India’s moon lander successfully set its four legs softly and safely on the lunar soil on Wednesday evening as planned, and became the fourth nation in the world to achieve the feat.

The lander landed near the South Pole of the moon after travelling about 3.84 lakh km for over 40 days.

The Pragyan rover has started moving around on the lunar surface.

–IANS

