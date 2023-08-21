scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Chandrayaan-3's lander and Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter starts talking to each other

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, Aug 21 (IANS) India’s latest moon lander has established communication links with the Chandrayaan-2 mission’s orbiter that is circling the moon since 2019, said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

“Welcome, buddy!” said the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter to the lander that was carried by the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft this year.

“Two-way communication between the two is established,” ISRO tweeted on Monday.

The space agency also said the Mission Operations Complex had now more routes to communicate with the lander.

In other words, the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter will be the backup communication channel for ISRO with the lander.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft comprises a propulsion module (weighing 2,148 kg), a lander (1,723.89 kg) and a rover (26 kg).

Recently, the lander module got detached from the propulsion module and the latter is also circling the moon at an altitude of 25 km x 134 km.

The systems of the propulsion module is being checked and would await the sunrise at the designated landing site. The powered descent is expected to commence on August 23, 2023, around 1745 Hrs. IST,” ISRO had said.

The lander carries the rover inside it and after landing on the moon, the rover is expected to roll down and do the scientific experiments assigned to it.

The primary communication channel will be the Mission Operations Complex at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), Bengaluru to Chandrayaan-3 Propulsion Module which in turn would talk to the lander and the rover.

According to ISRO, the lander is expected to set its foot near the South Pole of the moon on August 23, 2023 at around 6.04 p.m.

The lander will descend to the moon from a height of about 100 km from the moon’s surface.

The main purpose of India’s third moon mission costing about Rs 600 crore is to land the lander softly on the moon.

The Chandrayaan-2 mission failed as the lander called ‘Vikram’ crashed on to the moon.

The soft landing is a tricky issue as it involves a series of complex manoeuvres consisting of rough and fine braking.

Imaging of the landing site region prior to landing will be done for finding safe and hazard-free zones.

Subsequent to the soft landing, the six-wheeled rover will roll out and carry out experiments on the lunar surface for a period of one lunar day which is equal to 14 earth days.

Meanwhile, the propulsion module will go around the moon for some more period with its payload Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planetary Earth (SHAPE) doing its job.

The Chandrayaan-3 was put into orbit on July 14 in a copybook style by India’s heavy lift rocket LVM3.

The spacecraft completed orbiting around the earth and headed towards the moon on August 1.

On that day a successful perigee-firing performed at ISTRAC, the ISRO had injected the spacecraft into the translunar orbit.

–IANS

vj/uk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Viktor Hovland shoots course-record 61 to win BMW championships, three Koreans qualify for Tour Championships
Next article
For head coach Stimac, Asian Games is the priority in hectic September
This May Also Interest You
Sports

It was difficult to fit two wrist spinners, Kuldeep is a little bit ahead: Agarkar on Chahal’s exclusion

Sports

For head coach Stimac, Asian Games is the priority in hectic September

Sports

Viktor Hovland shoots course-record 61 to win BMW championships, three Koreans qualify for Tour Championships

News

Aamir Khan is a genius mind in Bollywood, says Kareena Kapoor

Health & Lifestyle

How stress can turn deadly for pilots

Technology

Netweb expanding specialised design, manufacturing to serve world markets: India head

Technology

Tesla admits data breach impacting 75,000 employees was insiders' job

News

Kareena on working with Alia: 'There are so many great directors; whoever has great script'

Sports

ATP Ranking: Djokovic closes in on World No. 1 Alcaraz after Cincinnati title; Rune achieves career-high of world no.4

Sports

K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Tilak Varma make it to India's Asia Cup squad; Sanju Samson named as reserve player (Ld)

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Teams play for pride in final league matches

News

What made Amitabh Bachchan miss Abhishek Bachchan?

News

Why Sushmita Sen is perfect to play Shreegauri Sawant in ‘Taali’

Lyrics

Dream Girl 2 – Jamnapaar Song Lyrics starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday

Health & Lifestyle

Urvashi Rautela launches WildGlow Smart Skincare that sets the brand apart

News

'Fauda' star Tsahi Halevi sings Arabic song 'Wayak' in 'Akelli'

Sports

4 Nations Tournament: Indian junior men's hockey team records dominant 4-0 win over England

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan flaunts her dance moves with Mishkat Varma on the Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic song ‘Chaleya’ on the sets of Kavya

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US