scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

ChatGPT bug may have exposed payment information of some users: OpenAI

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has admitted that some users’ payment information may have been exposed earlier this week when it took ChatGPT offline owing to a bug.

According to the company, the Microsoft-owned company took ChatGPT offline due to a bug in an open-source library which allowed some users to see titles from another active user’s chat history.

“It was also possible that the first message of a newly-created conversation was visible in someone else’s chat history if both users were active around the same time,” said the company.

The bug has been patched and ChatGPT service and its chat history feature, with the exception of a few hours of history, have been restored.

However, upon deeper investigation, OpenAI discovered that the same bug may have caused the unintentional visibility of “payment-related information of 1.2 per cent of the ChatGPT Plus subscribers who were active during a specific nine-hour window”.

“In the hours before we took ChatGPT offline, it was possible for some users to see another active user’s first and last name, email address, payment address, the last four digits (only) of a credit card number, and credit card expiration date. Full credit card numbers were not exposed at any time,” the company revealed.

Due to the bug, some subscription confirmation emails generated during that window were sent to the wrong users.

These emails contained the last four digits of another users’ credit card number, but full credit card numbers did not appear.

“It’s possible that a small number of subscription confirmation emails might have been incorrectly addressed prior to March 20, although we have not confirmed any instances of this,” OpenAI further said.

The company said it has reached out to notify affected users that their payment information may have been exposed.

“We are confident that there is no ongoing risk to users’ data,” it added, apologising again to users and to the entire ChatGPT community.

The bug was discovered in the Redis client open-source library called “redis-py”.

–IANS

na/svn/

Previous article
Twitter Blue subscription users may hide their paid check marks soon
Next article
Gordon Moore, Intel's co-founder and creator of Moore's law, passes away
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Gordon Moore, Intel's co-founder and creator of Moore's law, passes away

Technology

Twitter Blue subscription users may hide their paid check marks soon

Sports

WGC Match Play: Asian challenge ends as five golfers bow out in group stage

Sports

Football: Casemiro calls for an end to rumours around Brazil coaching job

Sports

Euro 2024 Qualifiers: France thrash Netherlands, Belgium too win their opening match

Sports

WPL 2023: They have positive energy, Harmanpreet praises Mumbai Indians' youngsters after Eliminator win

Sports

1st T20I: Mohammad Nabi, bowlers help Afghanistan register a historic win against Pakistan

Health & Lifestyle

Rwanda heightens surveillance following outbreak of Marburg virus in Tanzania

Health & Lifestyle

Global campaigners renew call for sustainable financing to eliminate TB in Africa

Health & Lifestyle

Malaysia sees rise in TB cases, moves to increase awareness

Health & Lifestyle

Tanzanian PM calls for joining forces to end tuberculosis

Health & Lifestyle

Tuberculosis remains key cause of ill health, death in South Africa

Health & Lifestyle

Parents of children suffering from DMD stage protest at Jantar Mantar

Sports

Barca president opens door for Messi's possible return

Sports

Bayern Munich sack Nagelsmann, appoint Thomas Tuchel as new manager (Ld)

Sports

WPL 2023, Eliminator: Sciver-Brunt's 72, Wong's hat-trick power Mumbai Indians to final (Ld)

Sports

If Axar had negated Zampa and Agar by taking them for runs, game was in India's bag: Ashwin

Health & Lifestyle

European tuberculosis eradication challenged by Covid-19, drug-resistance: Report

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US