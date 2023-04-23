scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

ChatGPT fails when it comes to accounting, finds major study

AI chatbot ChatGPT is still no match for humans when it comes to accounting, the researchers say the AI still has work to do in the realm of accounting.

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) AI chatbot ChatGPT is still no match for humans when it comes to accounting and while it is a game changer in several fields, the researchers say the AI still has work to do in the realm of accounting.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI has launched its newest AI chatbot product, GPT-4 which uses machine learning to generate natural language text, passed the bar exam with a score in the 90th percentile, passed 13 of 15 advanced placement (AP) exams and got a nearly perfect score on the GRE Verbal test.

“It’s not perfect; you’re not going to be using it for everything,” said Jessica Wood, currently a freshman at Brigham Young University (BYU) in the US. “Trying to learn solely by using ChatGPT is a fool’s errand.”

Researchers at BYU and 186 other universities wanted to know how OpenAI’s tech would fare on accounting exams. They put the original version, ChatGPT, to the test.

“We’re trying to focus on what we can do with this technology now that we couldn’t do before to improve the teaching process for faculty and the learning process for students. Testing it out was eye-opening,” said lead study author David Wood, a BYU professor of accounting.

Although ChatGPT’s performance was impressive, the students performed better.

Students scored an overall average of 76.7 per cent, compared to ChatGPT’s score of 47.4 per cent.

On a 11.3 per cent of questions, ChatGPT scored higher than the student average, doing particularly well on AIS and auditing.

But the AI bot did worse on tax, financial, and managerial assessments, possibly because ChatGPT struggled with the mathematical processes required for the latter type, said the study published in the journal Issues in Accounting Education.

When it came to question type, ChatGPT did better on true/false questions and multiple-choice questions, but struggled with short-answer questions.

In general, higher-order questions were harder for ChatGPT to answer.

“ChatGPT doesn’t always recognise when it is doing math and makes nonsensical errors such as adding two numbers in a subtraction problem, or dividing numbers incorrectly,” the study found.

ChatGPT often provides explanations for its answers, even if they are incorrect. Other times, ChatGPT’s descriptions are accurate, but it will then proceed to select the wrong multiple-choice answer.

“ChatGPT sometimes makes up facts. For example, when providing a reference, it generates a real-looking reference that is completely fabricated. The work and sometimes the authors do not even exist,” the findings showed.

That said, authors fully expect GPT-4 to improve exponentially on the accounting questions posed in their study.

–IANS

na/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
VCR: Government wakes up to 51-year-old problem
Next article
Blue tick reappears for many influential users on Twitter
This May Also Interest You
News

'Rabb Se Hai Dua' actor Ankit Raizada takes inspiration from Shahid Kapoor

Sports

Super Cup: Rane, Chhetri take Bengaluru FC to final with 2-0 win over Jamshedpur FC

Technology

SpaceX's giant Starship rocket explodes after launch

Sports

IPL 2023: DC players' bats, other equipment stolen in transit; report

Technology

Battery swapping stations start catching fire as summer kicks off

Technology

Google may soon introduce generative AI into its advertising business

News

Ileana D'Cruz is expecting her first baby

Sports

Inter-Unit table tennis: G Sathiyan, T Reeth Rishya win men's and women's singles titles

News

Khushi Dubey shoots for 'Aashiqana 3' despite food poisoning

Sports

IPL 2023, RCB vs PBKS: Brought the high confidence from ODIs into this season, says Siraj after his 4/21

News

Avika Gor makes her OTT debut with Telugu web series

Health & Lifestyle

Guwahati Police Commissioner tests Covid positive

Health & Lifestyle

Maternal colorectal cancer linked to adverse pregnancy outcomes: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Tick infection affects different cell types in brain: Study

News

Sunny Singh on Prabhas: 'You will always have a brotherly feeling around him'

News

Ekta Kapoor's 'Kumkum Bhagya' completes nine years, says 'credit goes to her team'

Technology

Tesla's income drops 24% to $2.7 bn amid EV price cuts

News

Alaya F thinks women still have a long way to go for great opportunities

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US