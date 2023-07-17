scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

ChatGPT’s answer to healthcare-related queries at par with humans: Study

By Agency News Desk

New York, July 17 (IANS) ChatGPT’s responses to people’s healthcare-related queries are nearly indistinguishable from those provided by humans, reveals a new study, suggesting the potential for chatbots to be effective allies to healthcare providers’ communications with patients.

In the study, researchers from New York University presented 392 people aged 18 and above with 10 patient questions and responses, with half of the responses generated by a human healthcare provider and the other half by OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT.

Participants were asked to identify the source of each response and rate their trust in the ChatGPT responses using a 5-point scale from completely untrustworthy to completely trustworthy.

The study, published in JMIR Medical Education, found people have limited ability to distinguish between chatbot and human-generated responses.

On average, participants correctly identified chatbot responses 65.5 per cent of the time and provider responses 65.1 per cent of the time, with ranges of 49.0 per cent to 85.7 per cent for different questions.

Results remained consistent no matter the demographic categories of the respondents.

The study also found participants mildly trust chatbots’ responses overall (3.4 average score), with lower trust when the health-related complexity of the task in question was higher.

Logistical questions (e.g. scheduling appointments, insurance questions) had the highest trust rating (3.94 average score), followed by preventative care (e.g. vaccines, cancer screenings, 3.52 average score).

Diagnostic and treatment advice had the lowest trust ratings (scores 2.90 and 2.89, respectively).

According to the researchers, the study highlights the possibility that chatbots can assist in patient-provider communication particularly related to administrative tasks and common chronic disease management. Further research is needed, however, around chatbots’ taking on more clinical roles, said the researchers from NYU Tandon School of Engineering and Grossman School of Medicine.

However, providers should remain cautious and exercise critical judgement when curating chatbot-generated advice due to the limitations and potential biases of AI models, they noted.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Yogesh Tripathi tried Paan flavour ice cream, was take 'back to Varanasi'
Next article
Rani Mukerji reveals who contributed in shaping her career
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Multiple social media platforms don’t affect mental well-being: Study

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: China's Chang completes hattrick of women's 3m synchro springboard diving titles

Sports

Ireland name 14-member squad for upcoming women’s ODI series against Australia

News

Rani Mukerji reveals who contributed in shaping her career

News

Yogesh Tripathi tried Paan flavour ice cream, was take 'back to Varanasi'

Sports

ISSF Shooting: Abhinav, Gautami win Air Rifle Mixed Team gold at Junior World Championship

Health & Lifestyle

Saurabh Bhardwaj visits hospitals, says govt will provide dengue cards to school children

News

Uorfi's under eye fillers go wrong: 'Why did I do this to myself'

Technology

‘Holy Grail’ 2007 Apple iPhone sells for record Rs 1.5 crore

News

Prepare to meet… ‘The Creator’

Sports

La Liga: 10 things to know before the start of 2023-24 season

News

'Kohrra' maker Sudip Sharma says a Charles Bukowski poem led to the genesis of show

Sports

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott, Azmatullah Omarzai found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct

News

KJo on 'Merry Christmas', 'Yodha' clash: Clashing on date without courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward

Health & Lifestyle

Kidney dialysis patients can benefit from light exercises: Study

Technology

Indian researchers remove 3K malicious content targeting firms across sectors

News

'Monday Motivashiun': Ranveer Singh flaunts washboard abs

News

Times Square shines bright with ‘Project K’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US