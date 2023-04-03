scorecardresearch
China among 12 nations participating in G-20 Science-20 meet in Tripura

By News Bureau

Agartala, April 3 (IANS) With the participation of delegates from 12 G-20 members, including China, the US, UK, Australia, and Brazil, the two-day Science-20 conference, under India’s G20 presidency, began in Tripura capital on Monday.

Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government, Ajay Sood, in his introductory address, flagged that the world is faced with unprecedented issues including climate change and these require immediate action to save the future.

Noting that these issues cannot be postponed any further, he said that three sub-themes would be discussed in the two-day conference, with the one about the green hydrogen that has been catching the attention of countries the world over.

Ocean-based technologies can help mankind to harness the vast amount of energy through tidal currents and new generation energy storage tells that we need to think beyond lithium electro-chemistry, he stated.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that more than 150 delegates including delegates from 12 counties are participating in this science conclave titled ‘Clean Energy for a Greener future’ as part of the G20 meetings.

He said that the senior officials from the Ministries of External Affairs, Science and Technology, and Finance, the NITI Aayog, representatives of the NGOs, and investors from across the country took part in the conference, held in the Hapania International Fair Ground on the outskirts of Agartala.

Talking to the media, Saha said that he held fruitful meeting with the investors to set up industries in Tripura. Use of bamboo, natural rubber, agar resources and setting up of tea, food processing, tourism, hospital, Information Technology, hotel, pharmaceutical industries among other issues were discussed with the investors and they also shown keen interests on these sectors, he said.

“While setting up industries, sustainability and employment generation would be the priority. Our government has also emphasised on renewable and solar energy.

“This is a big opportunity for the state to showcase its ability and resources before the delegates of many countries,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the G20 meet is being held in Tripura at the instance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

State Special Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Abhishek Chandra said that delegates from Bangladesh also attended the event as invitees.

He said that there would be nine sessions on various topics during the conclave.

The G-20 delegates would also visit various important, historical and tourist places across Tripura.

Showcasing the state’s art, culture, heritage, handloom and handicrafts and business opportunities exhibitions were also organised by various departments.

–IANS

sc/vd

