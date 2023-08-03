scorecardresearch
China considers limiting kids’ phone use to 2 hrs/day

By Agency News Desk

Hong Kong, Aug 3 (IANS) China’s cyberspace regulator has proposed rules that would limit the smartphone screen time of kids based on their age with a “minor mode”.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) on Wednesday announced that the age classification design will be divided into five age intervals — under 3 years old; over 3 years old but under 8 years old; over 8 years old but under 12 years old; over 12 years old but under 16 years old; and over 16 years old but under 18 years old.

“In the minor mode for users under the age of 8, the mobile smart terminal should support the default total use time of no more than 40 minutes, and provide parents with exemption operations,” CAC said.

Kids over the age of 8 but under the age of 16 will be limited to one hour of mobile usage.

Moreover, for teens over the age of 16 but under the age of 18, the screen time will be limited to two hours.

CAC further mentioned that when the minor user continuously uses the mobile for more than 30 minutes, the mobile smart terminal should issue a rest reminder.

Also, in the minor mode, mobile smart terminals will be prohibited from providing services to minors from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“Mobile Internet information service providers should fulfil their main responsibilities, and under the minor mode, there should be no form of providing minor users with related products and services that induce their addiction or are detrimental to their physical and mental health,” CAC explained.

The regulator also mentioned that it should be forbidden to download applications through external links, except those approved by parents and exempted.

Agency News Desk
