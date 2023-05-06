scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

China dominates global AI network, autocratic govts its biggest users

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Research shows China exporting huge amounts of artificial information (AI) technology, dwarfing its contributions in other frontier technology sectors, said Harvard Economics Professor David Yang.

Yang also demonstrated that autocratic regimes around the world have a particular interest in AI.

“AI quite startlingly is the only sector out of the 16 frontier technologies where there’s disproportionately more buyers that are weak democracies and autocracies.”

“Autocratic governments would like to be able to predict the whereabouts, thoughts, and behaviours of citizens,” Yang said, adding, “And AI is fundamentally a technology for prediction.”

This creates an alignment of purpose between AI technology and autocratic rulers, he argued, Harvard Gazette reported.

Because AI heavily depends on data, and autocratic regimes are known to collect vast troves of it, this advantages companies with Chinese government contracts, which can turn around and use state data to bolster commercial projects, he added.

China looms large in the global landscape of artificial intelligence (AI) research, development, and policymaking. Its talent, growing technological skill and innovation, and national investment in science and technology have made it a leader in AI, a research paper by Brookings said.

Over more than two decades, China has become deeply enmeshed in the international network of AI research and development (R&D): Co-authoring papers with peers abroad, hosting American corporate AI labs, and helping expand the frontiers of global AI research. During most of that period, these links and their implications went largely unexamined in the policy world. Instead, the nature of these connections was dictated by the researchers, universities, and corporations who were forging them.

But in the past five years, these ties between China and global networks for R&D have come under increasing scrutiny by governments as well as universities, companies, and civil society, the paper said.

Four factors worked together to drive this reassessment including the growing capabilities of AI itself and its impacts on both economic competitiveness and national security; China’s unethical use of AI, including its deployment of AI tools for mass surveillance of its citizens, most notably the Uyghur ethnic group in Xinjiang but increasingly more widespread; the rise in Chinese capabilities and ambitions in AI, making it a genuine competitor with the US in the field; and the policies by which the Chinese state bolstered those capabilities, including state directed investments and illicit knowledge transfers from abroad, said the paper authored by Cameron F Kerry, Joshua P Meltzer and Matt Sheehan.

–IANS

san/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Can ChatGPT become the new Napster? 'Fake Drake' brings home the fear
Next article
AI a bigger threat than automaton to millions of job-seekers
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Indian firms tread with caution but are fast catching up with ChatGPT

Technology

AI models can act like demagogues, propagate misinformation

Technology

AI a bigger threat than automaton to millions of job-seekers

Technology

Can ChatGPT become the new Napster? 'Fake Drake' brings home the fear

Health & Lifestyle

ChatGPT good for doctors, patients but low on competence, precision: Experts

Technology

Online video game 'Fortnite' now an Olympic esport

Sports

Kohli writes to BCCI officials, claims he said nothing wrong to Gambhir, Naveen-ul-Haq: Report

Sports

Asian Weightlifting Championships: India's Bindyarani Devi wins silver medal

Sports

IWL 2023: Mumbai Knights FC bounce back in style, win 2-1 against Sports Odisha

Sports

IPL 2023: Pathirana, Chahar, Deshpande star in Chennai restricting Mumbai to 139/8

Technology

SK Innovation Q1 profit drops 77%, paints rosy picture for battery biz

Sports

Final round draw made for Senior Women's National Football Championship

Sports

IOC donates its share of Beijing 2022 surplus for development of Winter sports in China

Sports

WCB announces match between Olympian Manoj Kumar, KS Vinod, reveals charity plan

Sports

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma records most ducks for any batter in the history of IPL

Technology

Microsoft adds animated backgrounds in Teams meeting

News

'Harry Potter movies', 'The Lord Of The Rings' triology to re-release on big screen in India

Sports

Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam all set for great show at Thailand Para Badminton International 2023

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US