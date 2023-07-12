scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

China launches methane-powered rocket ahead of SpaceX

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) China on Wednesday became the first country to successfully launch a new methane-powered carrier rocket into space, beating Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Chinese private aerospace company LandSpace’s Zhuque-2 carrier rocket blasted off at 9 a.m. Beijing Time (6.30 a.m. IST) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi desert in China, and completed the flight mission according to the procedure, Xinhua news agency reported.

This was the second flight mission of the Zhuque-2 carrier rocket, after an unsuccessful launch on December 14, last year.

With the successful launch, LandSpace is now at the forefront for the race to liquid oxygen methane rocket technology.

Methane-powered engines are known for high performance and low operational costs. These are particularly suited for companies aiming for reusable rockets.

Zhuque-2 is the first rocket in the world to successfully deliver a test payload into sun-synchronous orbit (SSO), the South China Morning Post reported.

Earlier this year, two other liquid oxygen methane rockets — the Terran 1 from Relativity Space in the US and SpaceX’s Starship — failed in their maiden attempts to reach orbit.

The Zhuque-2 is a two-stage liquid-propellant carrier rocket, and is 49.5 metres long rocket with a diameter of 3.35 metres, according to China Space News. It has a carrying capacity of six tonnes for low Earth orbit and four tonnes for SSO.

Earlier in April, another Chinese private aerospace company Space Pioneer successfully launched liquid-propelled Tianlong-2.

–IANS

rvt/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Mumbai City FC confirm signing of Dutch midfielder Yoell Van Nieff
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Mumbai City FC confirm signing of Dutch midfielder Yoell Van Nieff

News

Schwarzenegger pumps iron, flaunts strength weeks before turning 76

News

King of Monsters returns to wreak havoc and destruction in new trailer of 'Godzilla Minus One'

Sports

Ind vs WI: Ishan should play at number 6, suggests childhood coach Uttam Majumdar

News

Jonah Hill accused by Alex Nikolas of kissing her without consent when she was 16

Technology

Software firm Sisense to lay off 15% of workforce

News

'She gets into her character really well', Sharad Malhotra on kissing Akanksha Puri twice on screen

News

Kevin Costner ordered to pay over double amount to ex-wife for child support

News

It's going to be a culinary extravaganza for 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' -fame Yogesh Tripathi on his birthday

Sports

‘It'll be exciting to work with Babar Azam,’ says Colombo Strikers' head coach Simon

News

Fans ask ‘where is Ridhi Dogra in ‘Jawan’ trailer? Ridhi Dogra reacts after being trolled for no screen time in Jawan Prevue

News

KRK says, ‘Shehnaaz Bechari actress cum Chichori Zyada Lagti Hai’ after watching her latest song ‘Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai’

Technology

Tesla board 'probed' Musk's plan to build lavish glass house for himself

News

A trip down the memory lane as Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Devdas’ turns 21

Technology

Asus launches Windows 11 portable gaming console 'ROG Ally' in India

News

Padma Lakshmi replaced by 'Top Chef' winner Kristen Kish for Wisconsin-set Season 21

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav to enter as wild card in the house

Technology

Covid virus spread widely in deer and back to humans: Study

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US