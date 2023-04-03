scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

China probes US chip maker in apparent retaliation

By News Bureau

Beijing, April 3 (IANS) China has launched a cybersecurity probe into Micron Technology, one of Americas largest memory chip makers, in apparent retaliation after US allies in Asia and Europe announced new restrictions on the sale of key technology to Beijing.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) will review products sold by Micron in the country, CNN quoted a statement issued by the watchdog as saying.

The move is aimed at “ensuring the security of key information infrastructure supply chains, preventing cybersecurity risks caused by hidden product problems, and maintaining national security”, it noted.

It came on the same day that Japan, a US ally, said it would restrict the export of advanced chip manufacturing equipment to countries including China, following similar moves by the US and the Netherlands.

Washington and its allies have announced curbs on China’s semiconductor industry, which strike at the heart of Beijing’s bid to become a tech superpower, CNN reported.

Last month, the Netherlands also unveiled new restrictions on overseas sales of semiconductor technology, citing the need to protect national security.

In October, the United States banned Chinese companies from buying advanced chips and chipmaking equipment without a license.

Shares in Micron sank 4.4 per cent on Wall Street on March 31 following the news, the biggest drop in more than three months.

Micron derives more than 10 per cent of its revenue from China, CNN reported.

In an earlier filing, the Idaho-based company had warned of such risks.

“The Chinese government may restrict us from participating in the China market or may prevent us from competing effectively with Chinese companies,” it said last week.

–IANS

san/ksk/

Previous article
Ayushi Khurana enjoys iftar party with her co-stars on the sets of 'Ajooni'
Next article
Revathy: 'Exploring the new and unusual is a challenge I love to undertake'
This May Also Interest You
News

Revathy: 'Exploring the new and unusual is a challenge I love to undertake'

News

Ayushi Khurana enjoys iftar party with her co-stars on the sets of 'Ajooni'

News

Diana Penty roped in for Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Section 84'

Sports

We need to be on top of our game against Jamshedpur FC: Mumbai City FC's Des Buckingham

Sports

Australian women cricketers to earn big in new pay deal

Fashion and Lifestyle

Gigi Hadid’s golden saree look from NMACC event reminds fans of Aishwarya Rai’s Paro look from Devdas

Sports

Seeing Ronaldinho's game made me fall in love with football: Ritwik Das

News

Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K set for her B'wood debut with 'Chal Zindagi'

Health & Lifestyle

Paper bags, compostable food packages may contain toxic chemicals: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists find how microgravity in space can alter human cells

News

Nayanthara finally reveals full names of her twin sons

Technology

Zoho expands rural initiatives, opens new hub offices, schooling centres

News

Rose Sardana returns to small screen after 3 years with 'Kundali Bhagya'

News

Rashmika Mandanna and Alia Bhatt set the stage on fire on the song Naatu Naatu at NMACC event

News

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai in the same picture at NMACC event

News

Meryl Streep could be a great villain in next 'John Wick' film, says Shamier

Technology

Google now testing Blue check marks for verified Ads

Sports

'He used his bouncer beautifully, gave us nothing to hit', says Shane Bond on Siraj's opening spell against MI

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US