scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Chinese hackers accessed US govt emails by exploiting bug: Microsoft

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 12 (IANS) Microsoft has revealed that Chinese hackers have exploited a flaw in its cloud email service to gain access to email accounts affecting approximately 25 organisations including government agencies as well as related consumer accounts of individuals likely associated with these organisations. 

The tech giant has published details of activity by a China-based actor it is tracking as “Storm-0558”.

“We have been working with the impacted customers and notifying them prior to going public with further details. At this stage — and in coordination with customers — we are sharing the details of the incident and threat actor to benefit the industry,” said Charlie Bell, Executive Vice President, Microsoft Security.

This China-based hacking group is focused on espionage, such as gaining access to email systems for intelligence collection. This type of espionage-motivated adversary seeks to abuse credentials and gain access to data residing in sensitive systems.

“Our investigation revealed that beginning on May 15, 2023, Storm-0558 gained access to email data from approximately 25 organizations, and a small number of related consumer accounts of individuals likely associated with these organizations,” the company said in its latest blog post.

They did this by using forged authentication tokens to access user email using an acquired Microsoft account (MSA) consumer signing key. Microsoft said it has completed mitigation of this attack for all customers.

“We added substantial automated detections for known indicators of compromise associated with this attack to harden defenses and customer environments, and we have found no evidence of further access,” said the company.

“We’ve also been partnering with relevant government agencies like the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). We are thankful they and others are working with us to help protect affected customers and address the issue,” the tech giant added.

–IANS

na/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tata Technologies express interest to invest Rs 2,000 crore in K'taka
Next article
Simu Liu on how all Ken actors developed their 'Ken-ergy' to bond together
This May Also Interest You
Review

Movie Review | Tarla: Food business, investment in dreams

News

Season 2 of 'HIMYF' ends with major reveals, exploring more emotional dynamics

Sports

'There was something special': Dravid recalls Kohli's first Test series in 2011

News

Simu Liu on how all Ken actors developed their 'Ken-ergy' to bond together

Technology

Tata Technologies express interest to invest Rs 2,000 crore in K'taka

News

Jamie Foxx spotted in Chicago after his return from hospital

Sports

Junior Boys National Boxing C'ships: Twelve SSCB boxers storm into quarters on Day 3

News

Manoj Bajpayee, family walk at least '10 km every day' on London vacation

Health & Lifestyle

Study links gut bacteria to heart attacks

News

Taylor Swift's re-recorded album 'Speak Now' (Taylor's Version) makes record breaking sales

News

'Mission Start Ab' to put spotlight on India's grassroots innovators

Sports

Ultimate Table Tennis: Chennai Lions face Puneri Paltan in season 4 opener (preview)

News

Tom Holland says Hollywood is not for him as it 'scares' him

News

Mona Singh: Indian TV should get out of ‘kitchen politics, dying and coming back’

Technology

EU approves Broadcom’s $61 bn VMware acquisition

News

Sudip Sharma's 'Kohrra' highlights the untold side of Punjab's NRI diaspora

News

Shiva Rajkumar oozes swag as he eats a whisky shot of pani puri in 'Ghost' teaser

Technology

AI can address high cost, poor patient experience in healthcare: Report

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US