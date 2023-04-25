scorecardresearch
Chinese researchers achieve ultra high-speed communication via 6G

Chinese researchers has achieved ultra high-speed communication with the first-ever real-time wireless transmission of the 6G technology

By Agency News Desk

Beijing, April 25 (IANS) A team of Chinese researchers has achieved ultra high-speed communication with the first-ever real-time wireless transmission of the 6G technology, the media reported on Tuesday. The research team from the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Second Institute used terahertz orbital angular momentum communication technology, reports South China Morning Post.

Terahertz refers to a frequency range between 100 GHz and 10 THz in the electromagnetic spectrum.

In the experiment, the team used a special antenna to generate four different beam patterns at a frequency of 110 GHz.

With those patterns, they achieved real-time wireless transmission at a speed of 100 gigabits per second on a 10 GHz bandwidth, significantly increasing the efficiency of bandwidth usage.

“In the future, this technology can also be applied to short-range broadband transmission fields, supporting high-speed communication between lunar and Mars landers, spacecraft and within spacecraft themselves,” the report said.

Because of its higher frequency, terahertz communication can carry more information and allows for faster data transfer rates. It has attracted significant attention for its potential in 6G communication, high-speed internet and in secure communications, such as in complex military environments.

6G mobile transmission technology is 10-20 times faster than 5G. In the future, peak communication speeds using 6G are expected to reach one terabit per second.

Agency News Desk
