scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Chinese scientists hopeful about silent Zhurong Mars rover: Report

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Chinese scientists are hopeful that the Zhurong Mars rover, switched to dormant mode due to severe weather conditions on Mars, may operate again, the media reported.

The Zhurong rover is part of the Tianwen-1 mission which touched down in southern Utopia Planitia on Mars in May 2021.

According to the China National Space Administration, the rover went into silent mode while waiting out a dust storm on the surface of the planet in May last year.

During the winter season, Zurong faces temperatures dropping below minus 20 degree Celsius during the daytime, while the night goes below minus 100 degree Celsius.

The dusty weather and the extremely low ambient temperature in winter also leads to reduction in the power generation capacity of the solar wing.

The rover was expected to wake up in December when weather conditions improve as Mars’ northern hemisphere enters springtime.

But images taken by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter showed the “rover has remained stationary between September 8, 2022 and February 7, 2023 “, Vice.com reported.

Based on the orbital images, “It’s covered by the sand and the dust, so it definitely hurts its ability to transform sunlight to electricity,” Yi Xu, Associate Professor at the Space Science Institute at Macau University of Science and Technology, was quoted as saying.

To adapt to the notorious dust storms on Mars, Zhurong’s solar panels have been designed like butterfly wings so dust could be blown away. It’s also equipped with a mechanism allowing it to flip its panels to remove accumulated debris, but this requires the rover to be on.

In January, the South China Morning Post reported that Chinese scientists were still waiting for a signal from Zhurong and that sandstorms had hampered the rover’s ability to generate power with its solar panels.

Zhurong can automatically resume operation when its energy level hits over 140 watts and the temperature of its components, such as its battery, rises above minus 59 degree Fahrenheit.

“We have to wait because now it’s spring and later, that’d be the summer season on Mars. Then it should receive more sunlight and the temperature also increases,” Yi said.

“When the battery is fully charged, then the rover or the instrument may operate again.

Meanwhile, Beijing and authorities have remained silent on the status of the rover, even as it celebrated its Mars mission Tianwen-1’s second anniversary in orbit last month.

–IANS

rvt/prw/pgh

Previous article
Shweta Rastogi: From ‘Alif Laila’ to ‘Baalveer 3’, industry has changed a lot
Next article
Asian Billiards: Advani, Damani, Shrikrishna storm into semis of 100-up format
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WPL 2023: Sophie Devine blitzkrieg helps RCB thrash Gujarat Giants; Delhi Capitals seal playoffs spo

Sports

Didn't think that my batting would come off, says UP Warriorz all-rounder Deepti Sharma

Sports

ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan lift trophy after thrilling win over Bengaluru FC

Sports

1st ODI: Shakib achieves milestone in Bangladesh's record-breaking win over Ireland

Sports

WPL 2023: Wolvaardt 68, Gardner 41 help Gujarat Giants post 188/4 against RCB

Sports

Armed Forces Cycle Polo Cup to get underway on March 19

Health & Lifestyle

Robot-assisted reconstructive surgery aids man with blocked ureter

Sports

All England Open: India's challenge ends as Gayatri-Treesa lose in semis

Sports

WPL 2023: Mcgrath, Harris and bowlers star in UP Warriorz's thrilling 5-wicket win over Mumbai Indians

Sports

APRC Asia Rally: Gaurav Gill takes lead; Karna Kadur in third after Day 2

News

All 30K PVR INOX employees to wear uniforms made with recycled PET bottles

News

Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza recall their days of struggle in industry

News

'Bigg Boss 16' winner MC Stan's gig at Indore stopped over his songs

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' Ishant Sharma picks Aman Khan as good prospect for future

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants win toss, elect to bat against RCB

News

'Bigg Boss 13' fame Dalljiet Kaur weds UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel

News

Lindsay Lohan's pregnancy happened at 'the right time', says her mom

Sports

Asian Billiards: Advani, Damani, Shrikrishna storm into semis of 100-up format

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US