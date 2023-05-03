scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Chrome world's most popular desktop browser, Safari ranks 2nd

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Google Chrome has gained the top spot in the world’s most popular desktop browser, while Apple’s Safari browser ranked second.

According to the data provided by the web analytics service StatCounter, Chrome is now used on 66.13 per cent of desktop computers worldwide, while Safari is used on 11.87 per cent of desktop computers in the last 12 months.

Microsoft Edge browser stands in third spot with 11 per cent, and Mozilla’s Firefox stands in fourth with 5.65 per cent.

Opera browser is in the fifth spot with a 3.09 per cent share, and Internet Explorer stands in the sixth spot with a 0.55 per cent share.

However, in India, the stats are a little different.

Being the world’s most popular desktop browser, Chrome is on top in India as well, with a 90.4 per cent market share, while the second spot has seen some changes in India.

The second position is secured by Firefox — with a 3.64 per cent market share.

The third spot is secured by Egde in India as well, with a 3.48 per cent share, while Opera is at the fourth spot, with a 1.19 per cent share.

Apple’s Safari secured the fifth spot with only a 1.01 per cent market share.

Internet Explorer remains at the sixth spot in India as well, with a 0.11 per cent market share.

–IANS

shs/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: If Hardik took a few risks,Gujarat Titans could've ended the game, says Parthiv Patel
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: If Hardik took a few risks,Gujarat Titans could've ended the game, says Parthiv Patel

News

SC refuses to entertain plea by Muslim body against 'The Kerala Story'

Health & Lifestyle

US reports over 10,000 weekly child Covid cases

News

Backstreet Boys land in Mumbai, paparazzi does a repeat of NMACC

Technology

Allen Career Institute hires veteran Nitin Kukreja as CEO for digital era

Fashion and Lifestyle

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit temple to seek blessings

News

Austin Butler's shocking transformation unveiled in 'Dune: Part Two' first trailer teaser

News

Jubin Nautiyal was moved by 'Mehsoos Hua' melody, lent voice to song despite busy schedule

News

Farah Khan claps back at those who said she was 'too old to get married, have kids'

News

Munawar's 'Noor' is a soul-stirring romantic number

News

TV actor Rrahul Sudhir talks about going 'sinister' for 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'

News

Anand Mahindra praises 'fauji brat' Priyanka Chopra-starrer 'Citadel'

News

Emma Watson on taking acting break: 'I felt a bit caged'

Technology

SpaceX Starship to be relaunched in 6 to 8 weeks: Elon Musk

Technology

Meta introduces new personalisation controls for FB reels

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looks red hot in a saree, Fans say “Nazar utarwalo nahi toh haters ki nazar lag jayegi”

News

Punjab court stays release of 'Jodi Teri Meri' starring Dosanjh

News

Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recreate Doja Cat’s ‘meow’ moment

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US