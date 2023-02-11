scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Chrome's new beta version may make picture-in-picture feature more useful

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 11 (IANS) Google’s latest Chrome beta version includes a trial for a feature that could enhance the browser’s picture-in-picture feature significantly and make it more useful.

The tech giant is considering allowing it to display virtually any web content in a floating window that stays on top of all users’ other windows, rather than just for playing videos, reports The Verge.

This feature, known as Document Picture-in-Picture, can be useful in a variety of ways.

There are some examples that Google gives based on how picture-in-picture already works, for example, video players that have custom UIs (including buttons to like or dislike video, timelines, or captions), or mini players for video conferences that show a grid of participants and allow you to mute yourself or raise your hand, according to the report.

The company also suggests the feature could be used to show a playlist for your music.

Moreover, the Chrome Platform Status tracker states that the feature will be trialled until Chrome 115, which will likely release sometime in June, said the report.

Last year, Google launched picture-in-picture (PiP) support in its video conferencing app Meets alongside pinning multiple video feeds.

With the new functionality, users can see up to four video tiles in a meeting as it appears in a floating window.

–IANS

shs/vd

Previous article
'Act 1978' makers team up again for next Kannada film '19.20.21'
Next article
Google adds PDF annotation with stylus, finger in Drive
This May Also Interest You
News

'BB16' Finale: Pune rapper MC Stan takes home trophy, Rs 31L cheque

Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan to start polio vaccination campaign in 39 districts

News

'BB16' Finale: Priyanka out; 'mandali' members Shiv, Stan make it to Top 2

News

Glittering turnout at Sid-Kiara reception, but so many solo shows! (Ld)

News

'BB16' Finale: MC Stan gets voice call from girlfriend, told 'trophy lekar hi aana'

News

'BB16' Finale: Salman dances with 'Ishq Main Ghayal' actress Reem Shaikh

News

'BB16' Finale: Top rappers Badshah, Raftaar and others unite to support 'Basti Ka Hasti' MC Stan

News

Star-studded reception for Sid-Kiara; those present: Alia to Kajol, Ajay to Abhishek

News

'BB 16' Finale: Priyanka, Shiv and MC Stan make it to Top 3

News

'BB16 Finale': Ameesha Patel, Gautam Singh Vig dance on 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

News

'BB 16' Finale: After Shalin, 'kitchen queen' Archana Gautam out from winner's race

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Finalists get emotional as their mothers come to give 'aashirvaad'

News

'BB16 Finale': Shalin Bhanot is first out from grand finale race

News

'Bigg Boss 16' Finale: Abdu Rozik says he is going to 'Big Brother'

News

Sunny Deol's hook step attempt has Amisha and Salman cracking up

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta skips going in 'house', will join ex-housemates on stage

News

'BB16' Finale: First elimination announcement; Bhai says 'you'll be shocked'

Technology

China's reopening likely to help S.Korean economy rebound: Report

Technology

Elon Musk spends long day at Twitter HQ, fixes 2 key problems

News

Musical chairs and lots of laughs courtesy of Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US