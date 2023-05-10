scorecardresearch
Cisco CEO meets PM Modi, doubles down on local manufacturing

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Global networking giant Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and discussed how the company has doubled down on manufacturing to boost exports from the country.

Cisco has announced strategic investments in Indian manufacturing capabilities as the next step in delivering cutting-edge technologies to our customers in India and across the globe.

“Thank you for your leadership, Honorable PM of India, @narendramodi! Thrilled to announce @Cisco is investing in manufacturing in India, with an aim to drive over $1B in combined domestic production and exports,” Robbins tweeted.

Cisco has announced it will start manufacturing in India, with an aim to drive more than $1 billion in combined domestic production and exports in the coming years via offering a robust and secure device ecosystem.

India is a key market for Cisco and its second largest R&D centre outside the US.

Since commencing operations in India in 1995, Cisco has focused on helping the country digitise at scale and speed, including accelerating the transformation of critical sectors like transport, agriculture, including through the Country Digitisation Acceleration programme, and building a skilled workforce through the Cisco Networking Academy programme.

“Fuelled by a rapidly developing digital economy, India is a focal point of innovation and business for Cisco, and we remain deeply committed to our partnerships here,” according to Robbins.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
