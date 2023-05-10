scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Cisco eyes over $1 bn in exports, domestic production with India manufacturing

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Global networking giant Cisco on Wednesday announced it will start manufacturing in India, with an aim to drive more than $1 billion in combined domestic production and exports in the coming years via offering a robust and secure device ecosystem.

The company will start manufacturing routers and network switches in India to begin with, to create an even more diverse and resilient global supply chain and support India’s vision of becoming a global manufacturing hub.

“The manufacturing move is aligned with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. We are bullish on the India market and will tap into the country’s vast pool of talent in order to create a more secure and seamless experience for our customers, while making India an export hub for the future,” Maria Martinez, Chief Operating Officer, Cisco, told IANS.

Cisco is now building core manufacturing capabilities in India, including testing, development and logistics, and expanding in-house repair operations.

In addition to supporting supply chain resiliency, reducing lead times, and elevating customer experience, this will add further impetus to the local economy, according to the company.

“We are announcing strategic investments in Indian manufacturing capabilities as the next step in delivering cutting-edge technologies to our customers in India and across the globe,” said Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco.

“Fueled by a rapidly developing digital economy, India is a focal point of innovation and business for Cisco, and we remain deeply committed to our partnerships here,” he added.

Robbins met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, among others.

“India is of strategic importance for Cisco, and we continue to bet on India. Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone to power the next phase of growth for Cisco. This investment will enable us to bring state-of-the-art technologies to more people and businesses and help accelerate India’s transition into a leading digital economy,” said Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India and SAARC.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
10 yrs of 'Go Goa Gone': Writer' Kunal Kemmu calls the film his baby
Next article
First gene-edited calf may help limit antibiotic usage in cattle
This May Also Interest You
Technology

First gene-edited calf may help limit antibiotic usage in cattle

News

10 yrs of 'Go Goa Gone': Writer' Kunal Kemmu calls the film his baby

News

Sudhanshu Pandey on song 'Dil Ki Tu Zameen': Want to continue to make more solo singles

News

'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema wants to collaborate with A.R. Rahman, Badshah

News

Charrul Malik: I missed a few opportunities

News

Angad Bedi celebrates 5-yr anniv with Neha Dhupia: 'Kithe hain mera Padma Shri'

News

Atul Kulkarni spills the beans on his two most favourite people from the sets of City Of Dreams!

Technology

WhatsApp bug causing some Android devices to falsely report microphone access

News

Anjum Fakih goes through severe panic attacks ahead of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

Sports

National Poker Series India's glittering Night of Glory underlines the growth of Poker as a skilled sport

Health & Lifestyle

New IVF procedure helps birth of baby with three people's DNA in UK

Sports

Still got a 'big desire' to play for New Zealand in this year's ODI World Cup in India: Trent Boult

News

Pedro Pascal to wield out 'Weapons', set to star in the film

News

A.R. Rahman shares old video of unimpressed Sting listening to his song, says 'I've been there'

News

Veteran actor Aliraza Namdar to star in show 'Vanshaj'

News

Imagine Dragons supports writers' strike by performing outside Netflix HQ

News

Scarlett Johansson was unsure to see Jeremy Renner again after accident

News

Tom Hanks disses Hollywood's 'cry-babies', 'train wrecks' in his book

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US