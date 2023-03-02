scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Clock's ticking, have limited time to look for job: Sacked Indian-origin Microsoft worker

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Job cuts at Microsoft have affected nearly 10,000 workers, and among those impacted is an Indian-origin worker in the US who shared a heartbreaking story about how she was recently laid off from the company on LinkedIn — a go-to place for thousands of employees impacted by layoffs to find new jobs.

Alisha Acharya, a Technical Program Manager at Microsoft, who spent five years in the company in Seattle, wrote in her LinkedIn post: “Heartbroken. I was impacted by the recent round of layoffs at Microsoft. It took me a few days to come to terms with this news but I am back to the grind now. Since I am on H1b, the clock’s ticking and I have limited time to look for a job.”

“I would like to thank everyone I have worked with in my 5+ years at Microsoft,” she added.

The Indian-origin worker is currently looking for new opportunities and asked her connections on LinkedIn to provide her with relevant leads.

“I have 8+ years of experience, started as a systems engineer and spent 5+ years at Microsoft as a Technical Program Manager working on the Microsoft Learn platform as an International Customer Experience PM,” Acharya said.

“It has definitely been a hell of a ride. Lastly, for anyone in a similar situation, my heart goes out to you. Take care of yourself. Hang in there and this too shall pass.”

In January, Harshita Jhavar, a data and applied scientist at Microsoft, who spent four years in the company in Washington, too was laid off from the company.

“I am affected by the layoffs at Microsoft today. Many teams from the hardware side fell on the chopping block within Microsoft. I am on a visa and have limited time to find a new position,” she wrote on LinkedIn.

–IANS

shs/vd

Previous article
Rana, Venkatesh Daggubati explored new relationship dynamics during 'Rana Naidu' shoot
Next article
Top HR executives at Whitehat Jr quit as BYJU's plans to shut coding platform
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Women constitute just 19% of the sales workforce in India: Report

Technology

Nvidia's latest GPU drivers to upscale blurry videos via AI

Technology

Top HR executives at Whitehat Jr quit as BYJU's plans to shut coding platform

News

Rana, Venkatesh Daggubati explored new relationship dynamics during 'Rana Naidu' shoot

Sports

You can't survive on this pitch with defence: Harbhajan covers Gill's poor show in Indore

Sports

WPL 2023: Don't expect us to just operate with the same four in the whole tournament, says Hesson on overseas slots

News

Suniel Shetty says his MMA series, 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt' is human story

Sports

Alvaro Rodriguez saves a point for Real Madrid and becomes the youngest derby goalscorer in the 21st century

News

Sonakshi Sinha to join 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' cast

News

Saurabh Shukla, Johnny Lever mull over who will carry forward nation's comic legacy in 'Pop Kaun' promo

Health & Lifestyle

115 surgeries conducted under Cochlear Implant Scheme this year: K'taka Health Min

Health & Lifestyle

Noida docs successfully transplant kidney in 5-year-old girl suffering from rare condition

Sports

3rd Test, Day 2: Nathan Lyon takes eight-fer as India bowled out for 163, set Australia target of 76

News

Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

Sports

India announce squad for AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers

Sports

WPL 2023: Dhoni, Gayle and Sehwag are my idols, says UP Warriorz's Kiran Navgire

Technology

Swiggy sells Cloud Kitchen biz to Kitchens@ as food delivery growth slows down

Technology

Qualcomm expects Apple may use its own 5G modems in iPhones

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US