scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Coforge logs 21.4% increase in revenue, net employee headcount up 1,000

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Global IT solutions organization Coforge on Thursday reported 21.4 per cent increase in revenue (year-on-year) for the first quarter of FY24, saying that net headcount increased by 1,000 employees during the quarter.

Revenue for the quarter was $271.8 million, up 2.7 per cent (on-quarter) and adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 16 per cent.

The board has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 19 per share, and the date for this payout will be August 3, the company said in a statement.

Record order intake was $531 million, the sixth consecutive quarter of $300+ million order intake, it added.

“The five-year $300 million total contract value (TCV) deal in the banking and financial services (BFS) space, along with another five year $65 million TCV deal in the same sector, underlined the execution rigor of the team,” said Sudhir Singh, CEO, Coforge.

“During the quarter, we increased our net headcount by 1000 employees to support future growth, fully rolled out the annual salary increments for our employees on April 1 and honoured all commitments to onboard campus hires,” he added.

The quarter’s performance has set the company very well for meeting its annual revenue guidance of 13-16 per cent growth in constant currency (CC).

Coforge also secured the ‘Great Place to Work 2023-2024’ award for the third consecutive year.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt’s approach to cleaning bathrooms earns praise from Abhishek Malhan
Next article
Dunzo faces legal notices by FB, Nilenso over unpaid dues of Rs 4 crore
This May Also Interest You
News

Sneha Wagh gets nostalgic as she bonds with Myra in 'Neerja': Wish to have daughter like her

News

John Boyega says, he's open to doing more 'Star Wars' projects

Technology

Dunzo faces legal notices by FB, Nilenso over unpaid dues of Rs 4 crore

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt’s approach to cleaning bathrooms earns praise from Abhishek Malhan

Technology

Samsung starts development of Galaxy Ring: Report

News

Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish to debut as director for Rajshri's next 'Dono'

Sports

It's a very special feeling when you play in World Cup: Shikhar Dhawan

Technology

People get 'Emergency Alert' message from govt, raise issue on Twitter

News

'Mallaah' was conceived as a love song but Amitabh Bhattacharya gave it a philosophical turn

Lyrics

Sazishen Song Lyrics starring Sumbul Touqeer and Sumedh Mudgalkar

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav says he’ll romance Falaq Naaz after eviction to tease Avinash Sachdev

Sports

Anshu Malik extends support to junior wrestlers in protest against Asian Games selection trial exemptions

News

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth blessed with a baby boy

News

Jason Momoa starrer 'Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom' has VFX in every shot

News

Kamal Haasan greets his fans ahead of SDCC appearance

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Paltrinieri anchors Italy to mixed open water relay gold in swimming

Technology

Stanford University prez resigns after probe finds manipulations in research

Technology

Indian smartphone market to touch $42 bn in sales despite poor 2023 1st half

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US