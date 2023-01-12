scorecardresearch
Cognizant appoints Infosys veteran Ravi Kumar S. as CEO

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) IT major Cognizant on Thursday announced the appointment of former Infosys President Ravi Kumar S. as CEO and a member of the Board, effective immediately.

Kumar succeeds Brian Humphries in both roles. To facilitate a smooth transition, Humphries will remain with the company as a special advisor until March 15, the company said in a statement.

Kumar joins Cognizant after a 20-year career at Infosys, where he held various leadership roles, most recently serving as President from January 2016 till October 2022.

“Ravi brings world-class expertise in consulting, process, and technology transformation as well as demonstrated success building businesses. We are highly confident he can build on Cognizant’s portfolio of in-demand solutions, strong brand, and significant international expansion opportunity to unlock enhanced performance and growth,” said Stephen J. Rohleder, Chair of the Board.

At Infosys, Kumar led the Global Services Organisation across all global industry segments, driving digital transformation services, consulting services, technology services, engineering services, data and analytics, cloud and infrastructure, and enterprise package applications service lines.

He has over 20 years of experience in the technology consulting space, incubating new practice lines, driving large transformational programmes, and developing new business models across industry segments.

Based in New York City, Kumar served as President at Infosys until October 2022.

“I have watched Cognizant fundamentally transform its business, expanding its digital portfolio and capabilities, strengthening client relationships and partnerships, and meaningfully enhancing operational discipline,” said Kumar.

–IANS

na/vd

2nd ODI: KL Rahul's unbeaten 64 carries India to hard-fought four-wicket win over Sri Lanka
Pune crowned champions of Maharashtra State Olympic Games
