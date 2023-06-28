scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Cognizant, ServiceNow partners to accelerate adoption of AI-driven automation

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) IT major Cognizant and digital workflow company ServiceNow on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership to advance the adoption of AI-driven automation across industries.

The expanded alliance is expected to accelerate the path toward building a $1 billion combined business for Cognizant and ServiceNow.

“Cognizant and ServiceNow are well-positioned to address these challenges through the combination of our deep industry expertise, enterprise AI solutions and ServiceNow’s powerful platform, delivering innovative, cost-effective solutions that enhance the value of our client’s products and services to their end customers,” Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S. said in a statement.

The ServiceNow Business Group of Cognizant will help customers struggling with rising costs, growing IT debt, manual processes, and sub-optimal customer experiences deploy artificial intelligence to improve in three key areas — enriched operational effectiveness, enhanced experience, and expedited innovation.

“By combining the power of Cognizant’s solutions and services with the intelligent platform for end-to-end digital transformation, we will accelerate automation to solve our customers’ toughest challenges. This means organisations in every industry from healthcare and life sciences to financial services, can keep pace in this ever-changing environment,” ServiceNow Chairman and CEO Bill McDermott, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that by integrating the power of the Now Platform and ServiceNow’s industry product solutions with Cognizant’s domain expertise and IP, clients will be empowered to move beyond siloed decision-making and leverage data across the enterprise to drive enhanced business differentiation.

–IANS

shs/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
SAFF Championship: Bangladesh make short work of Bhutan, to meet Kuwait in semis
Next article
Kevin Sinclair to replace Yannic Cariah in 15-member WI squad
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Kevin Sinclair to replace Yannic Cariah in 15-member WI squad

Sports

SAFF Championship: Bangladesh make short work of Bhutan, to meet Kuwait in semis

Sports

Latest Major Champion Clark set to play Genesis Scottish Open

Technology

India’s third moon mission slated between July 12-19, lander modified

Sports

Lone female member of AIFF Executive Committee flags AGM agenda

News

Katie Price's mom pleads with her not to keep going under the knife

News

'Tere Ishk Mein' will have a 'similar heartbeat' as 'Raanjhaana': Anand L. Rai

Sports

Indian boxer Sumit advances to semifinals, confirms medal at 2nd Elorda Cup

Technology

Covid-19 was created as a 'bioweapon' by China: Wuhan researcher

Technology

Scientists decode how pregnancies fail using stem cell models

Sports

SAFF Championship: Lebanon set up a penultimate round battle with India

News

Working with Anil Kapoor gives you a complex, says Aditya Roy Kapur

Sports

Duleep Trophy: Murasingh shines for East Zone, Shorey stars with century for North Zone

Technology

US to spend over $42 bn to provide high-speed internet by 2030

News

Boris Becker's lookalike model daughter Anna turns heads at gala

News

'72 Hoorain' makers slam CBFC's rejection of trailer, say film won National Award in 2019

Sports

Global Chess League’s format is really good, we’re seeing the future in Dubai, says Magnus Carlsen

News

‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ to release in India on June 29

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US