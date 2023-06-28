Cognizant, ServiceNow partners to accelerate adoption of AI-driven automation

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) IT major Cognizant and digital workflow company ServiceNow on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership to advance the adoption of AI-driven automation across industries.

The expanded alliance is expected to accelerate the path toward building a $1 billion combined business for Cognizant and ServiceNow.

“Cognizant and ServiceNow are well-positioned to address these challenges through the combination of our deep industry expertise, enterprise AI solutions and ServiceNow’s powerful platform, delivering innovative, cost-effective solutions that enhance the value of our client’s products and services to their end customers,” Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S. said in a statement.

The ServiceNow Business Group of Cognizant will help customers struggling with rising costs, growing IT debt, manual processes, and sub-optimal customer experiences deploy artificial intelligence to improve in three key areas — enriched operational effectiveness, enhanced experience, and expedited innovation.

“By combining the power of Cognizant’s solutions and services with the intelligent platform for end-to-end digital transformation, we will accelerate automation to solve our customers’ toughest challenges. This means organisations in every industry from healthcare and life sciences to financial services, can keep pace in this ever-changing environment,” ServiceNow Chairman and CEO Bill McDermott, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that by integrating the power of the Now Platform and ServiceNow’s industry product solutions with Cognizant’s domain expertise and IP, clients will be empowered to move beyond siloed decision-making and leverage data across the enterprise to drive enhanced business differentiation.

–IANS

shs/vd