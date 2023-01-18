scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Collapsed crypto exchange FTX claims $415 mn hacked

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 18 (IANS) Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX has claimed that hackers stole nearly $415 million from its platform.

FTX CEO John J. Ray III said that about $323 million was hacked from its international exchange and $90 million from its US platform.

“We are making important progress in our efforts to maximise recoveries, and it has taken a Herculean investigative effort from our team to uncover this preliminary information,” he said.

“We ask our stakeholders to understand that this information is still preliminary and subject to change. We will provide additional information as soon as we are able to do so,” he added.

A total of approximately $5.5 billion of liquid assets have been identified, comprising $1.7 billion of cash, $3.5 billion of crypto assets, and $0.3 billion of securities.

With respect to FTX.com, the company identified approximately $1.6 billion of digital assets associated with FTX.com, $323 million “of which was subject to unauthorised third-party transfers post-petition”.

With respect to the FTX US exchange, the company identified approximately $181 million of digital assets associated with FTX US, “$90 million of which was subject to unauthorised third-party transfers”.

Meanwhile, Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, has pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering charges.

–IANS

na/vd

Previous article
Imaad Shah, Saba Azad among homespun artistes at Lollapalooza India
Next article
India Open 2023: Srikanth loses to Axelsen in first round; Lee Zii Jia, Antonsen register hard-fought win (Ld)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

U19 Women's T20 WC: Trisha, Mannat star in India's 83-run victory over Scotland

Sports

1st ODI: Bracewell's sensational 140 in vain as India win by 12 runs, take 1-0 series lead against NZ

Sports

Football: Coaches, players and partners laud Reliance Foundation Youth Sports 2022-23

Sports

South Africa announce squad for England ODIs; Magala, Jansen return

Sports

India Open 2023: Srikanth loses to Axelsen in first round; Lee Zii Jia, Antonsen register hard-fought win (Ld)

News

Imaad Shah, Saba Azad among homespun artistes at Lollapalooza India

News

'Salaar' makers drop night shoot pic, indicate Prabhas movie on track

Technology

Netflix hiring for flight attendant, offering pay of up to $385k

News

Drones for shopping malls? 'Shark Tank India 2' judges bite the idea

Sports

DCW sends notice to Sports Ministry over sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

News

Netflix takes K-Content to new heights with its 2023 slate

News

Allu Arjun gives shoutout for daughter as she dubs for 'Shaakuntalam'

News

Enter ‘Manoj Wagle’; Vipul Deshpande joins Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya

Technology

Apple launches 2nd Gen HomePod with next-level sound experience

Technology

Microsoft sacks 10,000 employees, Nadella says 'will treat our people with dignity'

Sports

1st ODI: Hardik Pandya's freak clean bowled dismissal leaves ex-cricketers unconvinced

Sports

Australian Open: Coco Gauff knocks out Raducanu in second round

Sports

Will hang myself if sexual harassment charges against me are proven: WFI chief

Sports

India Open: Srikanth loses to Axelsen, bows out in first round

Sports

IND v NZ, 1st ODI: Shubman Gill becomes youngest player to score a double century in ODIs

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US