scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Contract personnel deleted software files: US on mega aviation outage

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 21 (IANS) The US has blamed the third-party contractors for last week’s mega outage that grounded thousands of flights, saying that “contract personnel unintentionally deleted files” while working on the 30-year-old software.

In a statement, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that the files were deleted “while working to correct synchronisation between the live primary database and a backup database”.

“The agency has so far found no evidence of a cyber-attack or malicious intent. The FAA continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the outage,” it added.

A glitch in the FAA software, which grounded thousands of flights in the country earlier this week, is at least 30 years old and six years away from being updated.

The aviation administration said it has made the necessary repairs to the system and has taken steps to make the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system “more resilient”.

The agency is acting quickly to adopt any other lessons “learned in our efforts to ensure the continuing robustness of the nation’s air traffic control system”.

As a result of the massive nationwide technical glitch, more than 10,000 flights in and out of the US were delayed, while more than 1,300 others were cancelled.

The CNN reported that the core operating system for the database has been around since the 1990s.

“Regardless of the improvements made to the system in recent years, it still has the heart of an 89-year-old man,” a government source was quoted as saying in the report.

President Joe Biden had called for a “full investigation” into the incident.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Previous article
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana announces another collaboration with Guneet Monga on b'day
Next article
Salman's brother Sohail Khan helps woman in the street
This May Also Interest You
News

Salman's brother Sohail Khan helps woman in the street

News

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana announces another collaboration with Guneet Monga on b'day

Technology

Google may introduce ChatGPT competitor in May

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia bags Ekta Kapoor's 'LSD 2'

News

How Parineeti Chopra turned a 'master scuba diver'!

News

Soundarya Sharma evicted from the house of 'Bigg Boss 16'

News

Prateek Kuhad feels the Internet has empowered musicians like never before

Sports

Australian Open: Bencic beats Giorgi to reach fourth round, continue unbeaten January run

Technology

How Google-CCI fight becomes India's digital opportunity

News

Drew Barrymore set up with her teen crush Corey Feldman by Spielberg

News

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman Khan blasts Tina Datta for revealing Shalin Bhanot’s scandalous secret

Fashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh flaunt their stylish looks at Anant Ambani’s engagement party

Technology

AirTag helps rescue dog lost in California floods

Technology

India International Science fest begins in Bhopal

News

‘Pathaan’ director calls Deepika Padukone a bonafide action star

News

Robert Pattinson ate 'nothing but potatoes' for two weeks

Technology

Digital healthcare provider MediBuddy lays off 8% of its workforce

News

Jason Momoa on DC meeting James Gunn: 'I'll always be Aquaman'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India pull out injured Hardik Singh ahead of crucial crossover match

Technology

Google's R&D division 'Area 120' hit significantly in layoffs

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US