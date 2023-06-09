scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

'Conversion via app case likely to be transferred to NIA'

The case of conversion of children through gaming app 'Fortnite' is likely to be transferred to the National Investigation Agency

By Agency News Desk
'Conversion via app case likely to be transferred to NIA'
'Conversion via app case likely to be transferred to NIA'

The case of conversion of children through gaming app ‘Fortnite’ is likely to be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a source said on Thursday.

The NIA team is already assisting the Uttar Pradesh police in the matter. The UP police had requested the assistance of the NIA in this case.

“Since the connection between hardcore Islamic preachers Zakir Naik and Tariq Jameel has come to the fore, there is a high possibility of transferring the case to the NIA,” said a source.

However, as of now, no decision has been taken regarding handing over the probe to the NIA.

“The UP Police are planning to issue a Lookout Circular for Shahnawaz Khan, also known as ‘Baddo’, as there is a possibility of fleeing abroad. The police are currently conducting raids in several states across the country in search of Shahnawaz,” said the source.

Baddo is a resident of Thane in Maharashtra. He is currently on the run in the matter.

The police arrested a cleric (Maulavi) in Ghaziabad on Sunday in connection with the case.

Khan is said to be a close associate to the arrested cleric.

The Ghaziabad Police have received information about the conversion of four minors from different parts of the country.

One is from Faridabad, one from Chandigarh, and two are from Ghaziabad.

“Whenever someone lost the game, they were asked to recite a verse from the Quran. The accused kept a watch on potential targets and used the Discord chatting platform of the game to show the victims videos of hardline preachers Zakir Naik and Tariq Jameel. Additionally, the victims were instructed to watch a particular Pakistani YouTube channel that promotes conversion to Islam,” said a police officer.

On May 30, a resident of Rajnagar in Ghaziabad filed an FIR at the Kavi Nagar police station regarding a case of conversion.

He alleged that his son was initially involved in an online game and later underwent conversion.

The FIR mentioned Maulvi Abdul Rahman of Sanjay Nagar Sector-23 mosque and another individual named Baddo.

Both have been accused of brainwashing Hindu boys and making them recite prayers.

On June 4, the police arrested Maulavi Abdul Rahman of the mosque in connection with this case.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
French Open: Muchova topples Sabalenka, makes first Grand Slam final
Next article
Premier Handball League: Telugu Talons, Rajasthan Patriots register wins on first matchday
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google to end Drive app support on Windows 8, 8.1

Technology

GM to integrate Tesla charging standard in future EVs

News

Zeenat Aman memes herself, asks for ideas to beat the heat

Health & Lifestyle

315 mn Indians suffer from hypertension, 101 mn are diabetic: ICMR study

Sports

WTC Final: Pujara will be disappointed with the mode of his dismissal, says Ravi Shastri

News

Chiranjeevi shares a BTS video of 'Bholaa Shankar' song in making

Health & Lifestyle

Hazardous air in US East Coast puts vulnerable communities at higher risk: Report

Sports

Football: Dortmund facing significant changes after Bellingham leaves for Real Madrid

Sports

France agrees IOC will take final call on Russian, Belarus participation in Paris Olympics

News

'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' has a scene created by a 14-year-old boy

News

Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam-starrer 'OMG 2' locked for August 11 release

Sports

It would be difficult for England to go Bazball against this Aussie bowling attack: Steve Smith

Sports

Golf: China's Yuan enjoys fun 68 to trail by one at Canadian Open

Technology

OpenAI CEO meets Modi; PM says AI's potential for India's tech ecosystem vast (Ld)

Sports

FIH Pro League: Indian men down Argentina 3-0 to climb back to top of standings

Technology

Users can now create desktop shortcut for Google Password Manager

Technology

Messenger to soon offer AI-generated stickers

Technology

Apple Vision Pro headset not the one I want: Zuckerberg

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US