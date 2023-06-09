'Conversion via app case likely to be transferred to NIA'

The case of conversion of children through gaming app ‘Fortnite’ is likely to be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a source said on Thursday.

The NIA team is already assisting the Uttar Pradesh police in the matter. The UP police had requested the assistance of the NIA in this case.

“Since the connection between hardcore Islamic preachers Zakir Naik and Tariq Jameel has come to the fore, there is a high possibility of transferring the case to the NIA,” said a source.

However, as of now, no decision has been taken regarding handing over the probe to the NIA.

“The UP Police are planning to issue a Lookout Circular for Shahnawaz Khan, also known as ‘Baddo’, as there is a possibility of fleeing abroad. The police are currently conducting raids in several states across the country in search of Shahnawaz,” said the source.

Baddo is a resident of Thane in Maharashtra. He is currently on the run in the matter.

The police arrested a cleric (Maulavi) in Ghaziabad on Sunday in connection with the case.

Khan is said to be a close associate to the arrested cleric.

The Ghaziabad Police have received information about the conversion of four minors from different parts of the country.

One is from Faridabad, one from Chandigarh, and two are from Ghaziabad.

“Whenever someone lost the game, they were asked to recite a verse from the Quran. The accused kept a watch on potential targets and used the Discord chatting platform of the game to show the victims videos of hardline preachers Zakir Naik and Tariq Jameel. Additionally, the victims were instructed to watch a particular Pakistani YouTube channel that promotes conversion to Islam,” said a police officer.

On May 30, a resident of Rajnagar in Ghaziabad filed an FIR at the Kavi Nagar police station regarding a case of conversion.

He alleged that his son was initially involved in an online game and later underwent conversion.

The FIR mentioned Maulvi Abdul Rahman of Sanjay Nagar Sector-23 mosque and another individual named Baddo.

Both have been accused of brainwashing Hindu boys and making them recite prayers.

On June 4, the police arrested Maulavi Abdul Rahman of the mosque in connection with this case.