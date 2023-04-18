scorecardresearch
Cook left amused after seeing 1984 Mac computer at Mumbai retail store

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) For Apple CEO Tim Cook, seeing a 1984 Macintosh Classic machine as he launched India’s first Apple store in Mumbai was a cute surprise.

He could not stop his amusement after Sajid Moinuddin, a designer by profession and a Goregaon resident, came with an old Macintosh computer to see him at the inauguration of Apple BKC here.

Cook was elated to see the old Apple machine at the event, and signed an autograph on it.

The Apple CEO, in India after a gap of seven years, also signed an unopened iPod for another Apple fan at the retail store.

“The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC,” Cook tweeted after opening the store amid the beats of Nashik dhols, greeting the first customers with handshakes and selfies.

The new Apple flagship retail stores in Mumbai, followed by one in New Delhi and backed by aggressive sales initiatives, will fuel Apple’s growth in the year ahead.

Apple BKC is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
