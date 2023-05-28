scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Countdown for launch of 'Indian GPS' satellite begins

By Agency News Desk

<br>Interestingly, for the first time, an indigenous rubidium atomic clock developed by ISRO’s Space Applications Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad will be flown in NVS-01.

Simply put, the NavIC an acronym for Navigation with Indian Constellation (formerly with a long winding name Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System IRNSS) is similar to the GPS (Global Positioning System) of the US, Glonass of Russia and Galileo of Europe as well as China’s Beidou.

A fully developed NavIC system consists of seven satellites in Geosynchronous/Inclined Geosynchronous orbits. It will provide real time positioning and timing services over India and a region extending approximately 1,500km around the Indian mainland.

According to the ISRO, the three staged 51.7-metre tall rocket GSLV-F12 with a lift off mass of 420 ton carrying 2,232 kg NVS-01 navigation satellite is scheduled to lift off at 10.42 a.m. on Monday from the second launch pad in Sriharikota rocket port in Andhra Pradesh.

About 19 minutes into the flight, the rocket will deliver the satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) from where it will be further taken up by firing the onboard motors.

ISRO said that NVS-01 is the first of the second-generation satellites envisaged for the navigation services.

The satellite with a mission life of 12 years is powered by two solar arrays capable of generating power upto 2.4kW and a lithium-ion battery during the eclipse.

NVS series of satellites will sustain and augment the NavIC with enhanced features.

This series has payloads that operate on L1, L5 and S bands thereby widening its services.

The L1 navigation band is popular for providing Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) services for civilian users and for interoperability with other Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals.

Be that as it may, ISRO had used imported atomic clocks on all the nine navigation satellites it had launched earlier.

Each satellite had three atomic clocks.

It was said the NavIC satellites were performing well till the three clocks in IRNSS-1A — the first satellite — failed.

Sources in ISRO had earlier told IANS some of the atomic clocks were not functioning properly. The clocks are used for precise time and location.

(Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at v.jagannathan@ians.in)

–IANS<br>vj/sha

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'New abode of democracy': Shah Rukh's ode to 'A New Parliament for a New India'
Next article
KGMU to set up data centre to profile prevalent diseases
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

KGMU to set up data centre to profile prevalent diseases

News

'New abode of democracy': Shah Rukh's ode to 'A New Parliament for a New India'

News

Palme d'Or goes to 'Anatomy of a Fall'; Justine Triet 3rd woman director to get it

News

Abhishek at IIFA: 'Any actor would be greedy to work with Amitabh Bachchan'

Sports

FIH Pro League: India slip to second spot after loss to Great Britain

News

Age no bar for Snehal Rai, who's been married to politician 21 years older

News

Kriti Sanon at IIFA: All generations, kids especially, must watch 'Adipurush'

News

Rajkummar Rao at IIFA: 'I have three projects for release coming up this year'

Sports

French Open: Chase for title at Roland Garros involves a four-way battle for No.1 rankings (preview)

Sports

Sub-Jr Men's Hockey Nationals: Uttar Pradesh to meet Odisha in final

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: Goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh called up for India seniors camp

News

Kamal Haasan at IIFA: I saw OTT revolution coming long before anyone else

Health & Lifestyle

Goan writer Damodar Mauzo conferred with Jnanpith Award

Sports

IPL 2023 Final: In battle between Mentor Dhoni and protege Hardik, CSK face Gujarat Titans (preview)

News

Parineeti, Raghav Chaddha may tie the knot in Rajasthan

Sports

ITTF World C'ships: China's Fan/Wang claim men's doubles title in Durban

Sports

KIUG 2022: Sravya Shivani aims to make tennis more accessible to new players

Sports

World class infra leaves participants of sub-junior hockey nationals impressed

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US