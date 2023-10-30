scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Court rules against Meta over penalty on illegal user info sharing

By Agency News Desk

Seoul, Oct 30 (IANS) Meta Platforms Ireland has lost a legal battle to defy the South Korean data protection watchdog’s decision to slap a fine for providing users’ personal information to other operators without consent, officials said on Monday.

In November 2020, the Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) fined Meta, formerly known as Facebook, 7.8 billion won ($5.78 million) after its probe found that the personal information of at least 3.3 million out of 18 million Facebook users in South Korea was provided to operators other than Facebook without their knowledge from May 2012 through June 2018.

Meta then filed a complaint against the ruling, claiming the information sharing was made upon the users’ agreement and it did not induce them to do so, reports Yonhap news agency.

But the Seoul Administrative Court on Thursday ruled against Meta, saying its users were not able to know related legal notices and the company had taken unfair profits from the practice.

According to the PIPC’s investigation, the personal information of a user’s Facebook friends was provided to other operators without their knowledge when someone uses another operator’s service through Facebook login.

The compromised information included their academic background, family and marriage status.

The watchdog also said Meta had not been cooperating with the probe by belatedly submitting data and providing false documents.

–IANS

na/

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
US FTC to pay $100 mn in refunds to Vonage consumers who lost money
Next article
China seal men's relay gold at ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US