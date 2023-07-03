scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Covid vax cut disease disparities between low and high-income groups

By Agency News Desk

New York, July 3 (IANS) Covid-19 vaccination helped reduce disparities in disease incidence between low and high-income communities, according to a new analysis.

While lower-income communities had lower vaccination rates than higher-income communities, the impact of vaccination on disease incidence was larger in lower-income communities. As a result, researchers said, vaccination led to reduced income-related disparities in Covid incidence.

The findings were published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, a publication of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“This study is a unique demonstration of how vaccination promotes health equity,” said Timothy Daskivich, Assistant Professor of Surgery at Cedars-Sinai.

The findings also serve as a model for future pandemics and mass vaccination needs across the country, said Daskivich.

“This study shows the benefit of prioritising vaccine efforts in underserved communities to reduce disparities and improve overall population health,” Daskivich said.

The analysis included vaccination and reported Covid-19 illness data from 81 Los Angeles communities, representing more than 5 million people.

Researchers pointed to public health programmes that helped reduce disease incidence disparities. For instance, efforts in California included allocating 40 per cent of vaccination appointments to communities in the lowest quartile early in the vaccine rollout.

“Our study highlights the importance of improving vaccination access and reducing vaccine hesitancy in underserved communities to reduce disparities in Covid-19 incidence,” said Brennan Spiegel, director of Health Services Research at Cedars-Sinai.

“Reducing barriers to vaccination in lower-income communities, including providing updated Covid-19 vaccine boosters, is critical to reducing disparities in disease burden and decreasing Covid-19-related illness,” he added.

–IANS

rvt/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Animal is Ready to Rise & Roar in cinemas on 1st December this year
This May Also Interest You
News

Animal is Ready to Rise & Roar in cinemas on 1st December this year

News

Taylor Swift breaks her silence over fleeing the stage amid performance

News

John Abraham’s High-Octane Drama “The Diplomat” Set to Thrill Audiences on 11th January 2024​

Technology

realme's narzo 60 Series 5G: Redefining smartphone storage in India with exceptional 1TB internal space

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid flashes his b*tt to Bebika Dhurve

News

Ellie Goulding is in touch with 'pal' Zac Goldsmith after split from husband

Technology

A91 Partners invests $30 mn in digital transformation provider KaarTech

News

Ewan McGregor used to show the toilet scene from 'Trainspotting' to his kids

Technology

3 new China-based Tesla rivals see sales surge as BYD leads

Technology

Over 100 top artists boycott venues that use face recognition tech

Technology

Tesla produced nearly 480K cars, delivered 466K vehicles in Q2 2023

Technology

Twitter to soon let users upload over 3-hr videos

Health & Lifestyle

AI-enabled surgery for knee replacement now in Lucknow

News

Wiz Khalifa on the mend and getting back on his feet after pelvis injury

News

Slipknot singer Corey Taylor says he won't be able to maintain vocal quality by his 50s

News

Ryan Gosling pulls out of promoting 'Barbie' in S.Korea due to 'inevitable circumstances'

Technology

Childhood pleasure reading may boost brain health, mental wellbeing later

Technology

WhatsApp bans over 65 lakh bad accounts in India (Lead)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US