Create groups on WhatsApp without needing a name for it

By Agency News Desk
WhatsApp

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday announced that users can now create a group on WhatsApp without needing a name for it. This feature is rolling out globally over the next few weeks. “You’re welcome to embed his post within your piece,” he posted.

It is useful when “you need to create a group in a hurry, or you don’t have a group topic in mind”, said the company.

Unnamed groups of up to 6 participants will now be dynamically named based on who is in a group, the company announced.

The group name will display differently for each participant, based on how they have contacts saved in their phone.

If you are added into a group with people who do not have your contact saved, your phone number will appear within the group name.

Meta-owned messaging platform is also widely rolling out a video message feature on iOS.

“You can now instantly record and send video messages in chats,” the company said.

This feature can be accessed by tapping on the microphone icon in chats to switch to video.

The platform is also rolling out support for screen sharing in video calls. Users will see a new “screen share” button when they start a video call.

These features will roll out over the coming weeks, the company said.

Last month, the messaging platform rolled out landscape mode support for video calls and silence unknown callers option on iOS.

Zuckerberg had announced that WhatsApp users can now send photos in HD quality.

