Created over 1 lakh seasonal jobs for festive season: Amazon India

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Amazon India on Friday said it has created more than 100,000 seasonal job opportunities across its operations network for the festive season.

The opportunities include direct and indirect jobs in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Chennai, among others.

“We are welcoming an additional workforce of over 100K to strengthen our fulfilment, delivery, and customer service capabilities and ensure a great shopping experience for millions of customers who are looking forward to shopping with us,” said Akhil Saxena, Vice President Operations, APAC/MENA/LATAM, and WW Customer Service Head, Amazon.

Ahead of Amazon’s ‘Great Indian Festival’ starting on October 8, with early access to Prime customers starting on October 7, Amazon India has already onboarded the majority of these new hires into its existing network, where they will pick, pack, ship, and deliver customer orders.

New hires also include customer service associates, some of whom are part of the virtual customer service model, aimed at providing an elevated customer experience as they strengthen their footprint across the country, said the company.

Amazon India has fulfilment centres spread across 15 states, offering 43 million cubic feet of storage space for seller inventory.

This benefits over 1.3 million sellers in the country.

The company has sortation centres in 19 states, along with a network of close to 2,000 Amazon-operated and partner delivery stations.

