scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Cult sport launches fitness smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature

By News Bureau

Bangalore, March 1 (IANS) Fitness and workout apparel brand Cult.sport on Wednesday announced the launch of its first fitness smartwatch, which comes with Bluetooth calling feature.

The smartwatch is available in two editions — Beats and Burn.

The Beats edition is priced in between the range of Rs 1,799 to 2,499 and the Burn is priced between the range of Rs 2,799 to 3,499, the company said in a statement.

The new watch is available on Flipkart and the Cult.sport portal.

“The smartwatch aims to bridge the growing demand for affordable yet advanced technology in the fitness industry and is equipped with a wide variety of features that will empower enthusiasts in their health and fitness journey,” the company said.

The wearable also comes with heart rate monitoring, calorie tracking, sleep tracking, and much more.

Moreover, users can easily sync the watch with their smartphones and monitor their progress.

“We believe that the Cult.sport smartwatch will be a game-changer in the fitness industry and are confident that it will be well-received by fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals,” Arjun Choudhary, Head of Business and Growth, Cult.sport said.

The smartwatch also helps women with its “Menstrual Period Tracker feature”, by tracking their menstrual cycle and managing their health more effectively.

It comes with the Bluetooth calling feature, which allows users to “stay connected with their loved ones even during workouts, without the need for a separate device,” the company said.

“Additionally, the watch provides access to fitness services and helps users track and achieve their fitness goals with ease,” it added.

–IANS

aj/prw/arm

Previous article
India ranks 2nd in total number of breaches exposed in 2022
Next article
China's Zhurong rover reveals complex layers under Mars surface
This May Also Interest You
Sports

3rd Test, Day 1: Usman Khawaja puts Australia in lead after India crumble against spin (ld)

Technology

China's Zhurong rover reveals complex layers under Mars surface

Technology

India ranks 2nd in total number of breaches exposed in 2022

Technology

Layoffs hit Nike, impacted workers write about 'unexpected life event' on LinkedIn

Technology

Twitter faces global outage again

Technology

WhatsApp bans 29 lakh accounts in India as country launches grievance panel

Health & Lifestyle

Exploring collaborations, Bill Gates meets Principal Scientific Advisor

Sports

3rd Test, Day 1: Khawaja's fifty puts Australia in lead after India crumble against spin

News

Kapil Sharma effortlessly sheds the comic's skin in 'Zwigato', steps into drama

News

Vijay Subramaniam explains if the creator economy prepared to face the heat

Technology

Google Chrome's latest update extends MacBook battery life

Health & Lifestyle

Zambian woman suffering from rare tumour undergoes surgery at Hyderabad hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Union Minister Muraleedharan admitted to hospital

Lyrics

Farzi – Aasmaan Song Lyrics starring Shahid Kapoor

Sports

WPL 2023: It wasn't the easiest journey but that got the best out of me, says Jemimah Rodrigues

News

Taha Shah Badussha trained hard for his role in 'Taj – Divided by Blood'

Others

Raj Grover’s relatable and funny videos amass millions of views in just a few hours

Technology

US-based Liferay to double its headcount in India, to hire 200 engineers

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US