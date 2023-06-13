scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Curb malpractices like 'dark pattern' during online shopping, e-commerce entities told

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Aiming to curb malpractices in online shopping like “dark pattern”, the government on Tuesday held deliberations with leading e-commerce entities like Amazon and Flipkart among others.

According to sources aware of the developments, the Department of Consumer Affairs called the meeting with leading e-commerce platforms to discuss the menace of “dark pattern” often seen during online transactions by customers.

“Dark pattern” refers to misleading offers which are given to consumers during online shopping, that tend to trap them into fraudulent or loss-making deals.

Offering an attractive deal to consumers through external links, which after clicking, doesn’t exist, is a common example of such “dark patterns” during online shopping.

Also on many occasions, customers are forced to buy an extra product along with the one they have selected to purchase, in return for free shipping, or while purchasing air tickets online, the hidden charges are not initially revealed but are included in the final cost, or luring customers into a deal by declaring that the offer is available only for a few minutes and forcing them to buy it at an exorbitant price, are some other examples of this malpractice.

Sources informed that e-commerce entities have been asked to practice self-regulation to ensure that such malpractices are curbed in future.

The department is learnt to have indicated to them during the meeting that if self-regulation fails to stop instances of “dark pattern”, then it may bring in strict regulations to curb it.

The meeting was held amid rising incidents of “dark pattern” during online purchases being brought to the Centre’s notice.

–IANS

ans/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Golf: Large field ready for action as Women's Pro Tour returns to Hosur for eighth-leg
Next article
Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Ganapath Part 1' to release on October 20
This May Also Interest You
News

Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Ganapath Part 1' to release on October 20

Sports

Golf: Large field ready for action as Women's Pro Tour returns to Hosur for eighth-leg

News

Ali Fazal, Richa & the 'Fukrey' gang celebrate 10 years of sleeper hit

Sports

Football: Five bids received for direct entry into I-League 2023-24 season

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: Skipper Chhetri applauds enthusiastic fans at Kalinga Stadium, urges more support for India's next match

News

Boman Irani not aware of ‘Munna Bhai 3’; focused on his own debut film

Technology

E-commerce entities told to curb malpractices like 'dark pattern' during online shopping

News

'Elemental' director Peter Sohn says film has 'something for everyone'

Health & Lifestyle

Experimental vax delays return of deadly brain tumour, doubles survival rate

News

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 Contestants revealed

News

When Rakul Preet felt like a 'zombie' after intense shooting sequence for 'I Love You'

Fashion and Lifestyle

In a month of weddings, countdown starts for Karan Deol & Drisha

Health & Lifestyle

Keto diet could be the latest weapon against cancer: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi govt felicitates 16 handicraft artisans

Technology

Twitter account of NFT influencer 'Bitboy Crypto' hacked

Health & Lifestyle

Stalin writes to PM against introducing NExT for medical students

News

'Scoop' actor Aseem Hattangady recalls Hansal Mehta cooking non-veg curry for whole unit

News

OTT or theatre: 'Actor should not be worried about release platform', says Arshad Warsi

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US