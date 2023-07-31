scorecardresearch
Cyber-security firm Kape Technologies lays off nearly 200 employees

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Cybersecurity firm Kape Technologies has reportedly laid off around 200 employees across departments and the company’s Chief Technology Officer Dan Gericke has decided to walk out.

Kape Technologies is behind several popular virtual private network (VPN) services, including ExpressVPN, CyberGhost and Private Access Internet (PIA).

Some of the affected departments included ExpressVPN, Private Internet Access (PIA), and CyberGhost, reports TechRadar.

Several laid off employees took to professional networking platform LinkedIn talking about their terminations, with “Open to work” notifications.

Gericke wrote in a LinkedIn post that “as many of you may know, Kape Technologies (which includes ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, and PIA VPN brands) was taken private on June 1st and this week decided to retrench about 30 per cent of their global workforce”.

“I decided to exit along with my many amazing colleagues that were terminated and am officially announcing my departure as CTO of ExpressVPN and the Kape Privacy Division,” he mentioned.

Kape has over 1,000 individuals across 10 global locations, including the UK, Israel, Germany, Romania, France, the Philippines, the US, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Cyprus, according to its LinedIn profile.

“In the last few years we have been able to grow our customer base to 7 millions paying users and over 100 millions readers worldwide,” according to its website.

