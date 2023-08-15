scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Cyber security firm SecureWorks to lay off 15% of its workforce

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 15 (IANS) Cyber-security company SecureWorks has announced to lay off 15 per cent of its workforce, in its second round of job cuts this year.

In a regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), SecureWorks said that it would incur about $14.2 million in expenses due to the layoffs.

These expenses are anticipated to consist primarily of severance and other termination benefits, as well as real estate-related expenses.

“SecureWorks announced to employees a plan to reduce the company’s workforce by approximately 15 per cent and to implement certain real estate‑related cost optimisation actions,” it said in the filing.

The company’s CEO Wendy Thomas said there is the need to “simplify and scale our business and to deliver profitable growth”.

In February this year, SecureWorks, backed by Dell Technologies, had laid off about 9 per cent of the workforce globally as part of its restructuring

plans.

The company last disclosed its workforce in a regulatory filing in March 2022 to 2,351 employees.

“Our business is evolving with our partners and customers in support of their security needs,” Thomas had said.

Last week, another US-based cybersecurity firm Rapid7 laid off around 470 employees, or 18 per cent of its workforce.

The Boston-based company expects that the majority of the restructuring charges will be incurred in the third and fourth quarter of 2023.

The company had over 2,600 full-time employees and over 700 employees in Massachusetts.

–IANS

na/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
No fresh Covid case in Tamil Nadu
Next article
Jasprit Bumrah-led India squad leaves for Ireland T20Is series
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Jasprit Bumrah-led India squad leaves for Ireland T20Is series

Health & Lifestyle

No fresh Covid case in Tamil Nadu

Technology

Netflix rolls out games across TVs, PCs and Macs in select markets

Technology

NASA terms July as hottest month on record ever since 1880

Technology

Musk planned to reach Zuckerberg's home for fight, Meta CEO is not home

Sports

India lose second international futsal friendly against Bahrain

Technology

Amazon's devices chief confirms he is stepping down after almost 14 years

Sports

Uganda coach optimistic about qualification for Africa Cup of Nations 2023

Sports

Uganda international striker Shirazi signs for Irish side Shelbourne FC

Sports

Chelsea mega spending continues with Caicedo deal

Sports

Victories over World Cup semifinalists gives Australia belief: Yallop

News

PM Modi praises Ricky Kej for rendition of national anthem with UK orchestra

News

Hindi film to be screened in Manipur after gap of over 20 years on I-Day

Sports

Basketball: India lose 70-73 to Kazakhstan in Men's Pre-Qualifying Olympic Qualifying Tournament

News

'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' to present story of 2019 Balakot airstrikes

News

'BBOTT2': Elvish becomes 1st wildcard in 'Bigg Boss' history to win the show

News

Sanjay Dutt hurt on ‘Double iSmart’ sets, receives stitches on head

Sports

Football: Real Madrid confirms loan deal for Chelsea keeper Kepa

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US