Cyberabad police suggest different logout times for IT firms to avoid gridlock

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, July 25 (IANS) Cyberabad police have advised information technology companies in the key IT clusters to ensure phase-wise logouts for employees to prevent traffic jams on the major roads in view of the heavy rains forecast for two days.

The advice for IT companies located in IT clusters of Hitec City, Raidurgam and Gachibowli came a day after heavy rains on Monday evening caused huge traffic jams on IKEA-Cyber Tower Road, Bio Diversity crossroads and Gachibowli.

All companies located in Raheja Mindspace, Purva Summit, Watermark, Phenix (Madhapur)/Kondapur Avance and companies such as TCS, HSBC, Dell, Oracle, Qualcomm, and Tech Mahindra have been advised to ensure logout for their employees at 3 p.m.

These IT parks and companies are located on IKEA to Cyber Towers Road.

For employees of other IT parks and companies on IKEA stretch and surrounding Bio Diversity Park and Raidurgam, police suggested 4.30 p.m. as the logout time. These include all companies located in Knowledge City, Knowledge Park, T-Hub, Galaxy, LTI & Twitza, Commerzone, RMZ Nexity, Skyview 10 &20, Diyashree Orion and Ascendas.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur has given 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. as the logout phase for companies located in the Financial District/Gachibowli. These includes Microsoft, Infosys, Wipro, Centaurus, Broadway, Virtusa, ICICI, Amazon, Honeywell, Hitachi, Sattva Capital, Capgemini, Franklin Templeton and all companies located in BSR IT Park, Waverock, GAR, Q City and DLF.

A massive downpour on Monday evening had led to traffic chaos in the IT clusters and key roads in Madhapur, Gachibowli and adjoining areas. Hundreds of cars were caught in several kilometer-long traffic snarls.

Senior police officials including Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra had come out in the field to control the situation.

The massive traffic jams had led to demands from various quarters that the police come out with a plan to ensure that the roads are not congested as the met office has predicted heavy rains over next two days.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
