‘Cybersecurity issue’ shuts down slot machines, ATMs at MGM casinos in US

Las Vegas, Sep 12 (IANS) A massive “cybersecurity issue” at the MGM Resorts has forced the hotel and casino company to shut down its slot machines and ATMs. The MGM resorts website also went down after the cyber attack and was currently unavailable.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was investigating the issue and has been in contact with MGM, reports said on Tuesday.

The hotel guests were unable to access ATMs, buy food, or use their digital room keys.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we are working together diligently to determine the nature and scope of the matter,” the hotel and casino company said in a statement.

The company notified law enforcement and “took prompt action to protect our systems and data, including shutting down certain systems.

MGM also provided a list of concierge phone numbers at several locations, like the Aria, The Cosmopolitan, Mandalay Bay, Bellagio, New York-New York, and Vdara.

The reports said the issue was not just limited to MGM’s Las Vegas locations. NBC 10 News in Philadelphia reported that MGM’s Borgata Hotel in Atlantic City was affected by the attack.

MGM Grand Detroit Casino was also affected, reported Play Michigan.

“@LasVegas Locally everything is still down. No ATMs. No Withdrawals from Cashier. Now all the slots seem to be going down,” one affected person posted on X.

KTNV-TV, the ABC affiliate in Las Vegas, posted that tech issues continue at MGM Resorts and several slot machines were spotted not working.

–IANS

na/ksk