Cybersecurity jobs in pharma sector up at 34% CAGR since 2020: Report

There is a surge in hiring for cybersecurity-related roles including data, automation, security, compliance, risk, and relationships in the second quarter of 2023, reflecting a 34 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since 2020, according to a report on Monday. The job analytics database of GlobalData, a data and analytics company, showed a notable shift in the pharmaceutical industry as companies are increasingly prioritising the adoption of emerging technologies and stringent compliance measures to safeguard against cyber threats and data breaches.

An analysis of Company Filing Analytics Database revealed that cybersecurity dominated pharma industry discussions during Q2 2023 as well amid the push for digital transformation.

“The growing digital engagement, coupled with the rising occurrence of data breaches, has prompted pharma companies to place a heightened emphasis on roles geared towards minimising enterprise risks. These roles aim to advocate privacy measures and develop cybersecurity strategies that enhance the comprehension of privacy-related risks linked to emerging technologies,” said Misa Singh, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, in a statement.

In August, the global pharmaceutical industry experienced a 19 per cent rise in new job postings related to cybersecurity in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter, the report said.

“In an era where data is the lifeblood of the pharmaceutical industry, the shift towards embracing technology and fortifying cybersecurity measures is not just a strategic move but a critical imperative. As we navigate this transformative landscape, these cybersecurity-related roles serve as the guardians of our digital future, ensuring privacy, compliance, and resilience in the face of evolving challenges,” Singh added.