scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

'Cycle for Health' rally in Delhi

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Union health ministry on Monday held a Cyclathon with the theme, ‘Cycle for Health’ at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) to promote physical and mental well-being and to inform citizens about the environment-friendly conveyance.

The faculty members, other staff and students of LHMC participated in the rally.

The cycling events in the form of Cyclathon, Cycle Rally or Cycle for Health are being undertaken at all 1.56 lakh Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) across the country on this day. These activities are being done as part of the ongoing ‘Swastha Mann, Swastha Ghar’ year-long campaign launched in November last year which aims to promote and enhance awareness surrounding healthy living.

In accordance with this, Health Melas will also be organised on 14th of every month at all AB-HWCs across the country where activities such Yoga, Zumba, Teleconsultation, Nikshay Poshan Abhiyan, Non-Communicable Diseases screening and Drug Distribution, Sickle Cell Disease screening will be conducted.

Taking this initiative forward, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has been urging the people to use bicycles to promote health and fitness. As the country celebrates ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Centre is taking various steps to fulfil the vision of ensuring Health and Wellness of all citizens and making it an integral part of our daily lives.

Vishal Chauhan, Joint Secretary, Dr. (Prof) Atul Goel, DGHS, Dr. Subhash Giri, Director (LHMC), other senior officials of Ministry along with faculty, staff and students of LHMC participated in the mega cycling event.

–IANS

avr/dpb

Previous article
Immigrants from Asian countries make incredible contributions to US: Musk
Next article
Monika Ghag, Mehedi Naseri, Neitso Angami win 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt'
This May Also Interest You
News

MC Stan, Shiv, Abdu, Sajid party with Farah Khan, Sania Mirza post 'BB 16'

News

Saif's company to co-produce Danish/Swedish hit series 'The Bridge'

News

Monika Ghag, Mehedi Naseri, Neitso Angami win 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt'

Technology

Immigrants from Asian countries make incredible contributions to US: Musk

News

Joshua Bassett issues statement after getting baptised by anti-gay mega church

News

Rashmika wins hearts with her love for pooch Aura on V-Day

News

Chandan Roy Sanyal to direct ‘The Playback Singer’ and feature too

Others

Satish Sanpal honoured with Golden Excellence award in Entertainment in Dubai

News

Farah Khan throws BB after the party; Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam, and others join

News

Naseeruddin Shah to play emperor Akbar in 'Taj – Divided by Blood'

News

'Class' actor Chandan Anand to star in 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik, Deepika

Technology

Cloud communications firm Twilio cuts 17% of its workforce

Technology

No 'male disadvantage' when it comes to Covid-heart disease link: Study

Technology

Samsung launches new range of gaming monitors, starting at Rs 75,000

News

Switzerland celebrates Yash Chopra for presenting its beauty to Indians

News

Tom Cruise enjoys 'fun' Oscar luncheon, Academy addresses Will Smith's slap

Technology

InsuranceDekho raises $150 mn, largest-ever Series A funding in India

News

Why Steven Spielberg snubbed directing ‘Harry Potter’

Technology

Lentra forays into Southeast Asia, aims $100 mn in ARR by 2024

Technology

Now track periods right from wrist with Samsung Galaxy Watch5

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US