scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Daily use on Meta Threads drops by 50% amid new sign-up surge

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) As Meta’s Threads crosses 150 million sign-ups, the so-called Twitter killer’s daily use has gone down miserably, with time spent by users now down by 50 per cent from 20 minutes to just 10 minutes.

According to Sensor Tower data, Threads platform’s number of daily active users were down about 20 per cent since its debut on July 5.

Data from Similarweb showed a drop of more than 25 per cent in daily active users on Android phones globally. The usage time also decreased by more than 50 per cent, it showed.

However, these are early days and as Meta introduces more Twitter-like features, the daily use may go up and Threads can achieve the momentum it aspires for.

“While it’s early days, we’re excited about the initial success of Threads, which has surpassed our expectations. We launched the app just over a week ago, and our focus now is on ensuring stable performance, delivering new features and continuing to improve the experience in the coming months,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

According todata.ai, India is leading in terms of downloads of the new app, accounting for 33 per cent of global downloads. It’s followed by Brazil (22 per cent) and the US (16 per cent).

Musk has claimed that usage on Twitter was up by 3.5 per cent globally.

The micro-blogging platform will also “soon” share ad revenue from profile page views.

Musk also admitted last week that Twitter is still in the red after a massive 50 per cent drop in advertising revenue and heavy debt from the past

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Fashion e-commerce brand Styched acquires Flatheads
Next article
Russia bans govt officials from using iPhones over alleged surveillance concerns
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Russia bans govt officials from using iPhones over alleged surveillance concerns

Technology

Fashion e-commerce brand Styched acquires Flatheads

News

Sonam hails 'insanely talented' Alcaraz from Wimbledon's Centre Court

Technology

Google working on 'Connected Flight' mode for Android: Report

Technology

Microsoft, Sony sign agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation

Sports

There is only one king, and that is King Kohli: Yuzvendra Chahal

Sports

Calleri fires Sao Paulo to win over Santos

Sports

Host Matildas call for greater women's football support on FIFA World Cup eve

Sports

Ingebrigtsen improves 1,500m European record in Poland

Technology

Zuckerberg really burning midnight oil: Musk

Sports

Alcaraz overcomes Djokovic in five-set thriller to claim maiden Wimbledon title (Ld)

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz overcomes Djokovic in five-set thriller, to claim maiden grass-court major

Sports

Dhananjaya de Silva helps Sri Lanka recover from Shaheen's early blows in first Test

Sports

Diamond LeaguSteeplechaser Avinash Sable finishes sixth in Silesia, qualifies for Paris Olympics

Sports

UTT Season 4: Diya Chitale powers U Mumba TT to second straight win

Sports

Mahesh Gawali, on a successful journey from a great player to a meticulous coach

Sports

UTT Season 4: Goa Challengers look to build on winning start against Puneri Paltan

Sports

ISSF Shooting: Prithviraj Tondaiman wins bronze at Lonato Shotgun World Cup

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US